Ted Geoghegan Talks Being A Jack Of All Trades, Forgotten Film History, And His New Radio Show “This Is Not A Story About…”

By: Joey Magidson


Ted Geoghegan is a jack of all trades. Not only is he a filmmaker, having helmed the very well received movies We Are Still Here and Mohawk, he’s a successful publicist. When not making films, he’s promoting others that he’s passionate about. Now, he’s also added podcaster to the mix, beginning a radio series called “This is Not a Story About…” during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Coronavirus has sapped the creativity and productivity of many, but not Geoghegan. So, it was a pleasure to chat with him about this latest venture, which is wonderfully well researched and a true cinephile’s dream.

Yesterday I hopped on the phone with Geoghegan to talk about the podcast “This is Not a Story About…” and how this subject fascinates him so. Essentially, he tells a story about a bit of forgotten history, tied into a story you likely already know. Entry points have already included Walt Disney, Bruce Lee, and Bela Lugosi, as well as a studio in MGM, plus the Friday the 13th film. They’re fairly short, impeccably researched, and leave you eager to tell a friend about the newest tidbit you’ve discovered. Simply put, Geoghegan has crafted something very special. Take a listen to the interview and don’t sleep on this podcast (found here). It’s a real good one…

Enjoy my conversation with Ted Geoghegan:


Be sure to listen to Ted Geoghegan’s radio show “This is Not a Story About…” wherever you get your podcasts!

