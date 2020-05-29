Ryan Gosling Is Universal’s “Wolfman” Pick



It seems like Ryan Gosling must have really liked what Universal did with The Invisible Man. Paired with Blumhouse, the studio reimagined their monster movie character in a stunning new way, leading to critical acclaim and strong box office numbers. Now, we have another Universal Monster gearing up for a new big screen treatment. It’s none of than The Wolfman, and Gosling is going to be at the center of it all. Not only is he primed to star in a Wolfman film, he’s even come up for an original pitch on the story concept. That’s truly exciting, especially if you’re one of the few who saw Gosling’s writing and directing debut, Lost River. Read on for more…

Variety has the exclusive, going so far as to say that the flick is closer in tone to a thriller, with a screenplay from Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo (based on that pitch by Gosling). Plus, it’s looking for directors, with Cory Finley a prime candidate. This is quickly shaping up to be a really hot project. If it winds up being anything like The Invisible Man, it’ll also be a smash hit, to say the least. Gosling is always in demand, so scheduling will have to be worked out, but Universal is certainly keen on making this happen.

Here’s a bit from their report:

Months after Universal successfully relaunched its monster universe with Elisabeth Moss’s “The Invisible Man,” the studio is pushing ahead for “Wolfman” — which is being developed as a starring vehicle for Ryan Gosling — to be the next movie based on its catalog of iconic creatures.

Sources tell Variety that executives at Universal have been meeting with directors over the past month and could be making a decision soon on who will take the reins behind the camera. While there is no frontrunner at the time, Cory Finley, who recently received rave reviews for directing HBO’s drama “Bad Education with Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney, is said to be in the mix for the job.

Universal and CAA had no comment.

It’s unknown what the new take on “Wolfman” will look like, though it is believed to be set in present times and in the vein of Jake Gyllenhaal’s thriller “Nightcrawler,” with an obvious supernatural twist.

Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, who wrote for Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black,” penned the script, which is based on an original pitch by Gosling.

Stay tuned for more!

(Source: Variety)