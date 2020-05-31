        Faithful Readers: Be Sure To Listen To The Hollywood News® Podcast!                "The Vast Of Night" Is A Strong Calling Card But A Letdown As A Film                Ryan Gosling Is Universal's "Wolfman" Pick                "End Of Sentence" Awkwardly Pairs John Hawkes With Logan Lerman                Ted Geoghegan Talks Being A Jack Of All Trades, Forgotten Film History, And His New Radio Show "This Is Not A Story About..."                Apple Will Partner With Paramount For Martin Scorsese's Upcoming Film "Killers Of The Flower Moon"                Tom Cruise Is Going To Space With Doug Liman                Zack Snyder's Cut Of "Justice League" Is Coming Next Year...Is That A Good Or A Bad Thing?                "The High Note" Presents An Enjoyably Simple Tune To Hum Along With                "The Outpost" Trailer Sends Filmmaker Rod Lurie Into A War-Zone (With An Actual Theatrical Release Planned)                The Top 25: Best Production Design Winners                "Inheritance" Has Too Much Confidence In Its Twist But Still Offers B-Movie Excitement                Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" Captivates With A New Trailer                "The Trip To Greece" Is A Delicious Comic Vacation                Kumail Nanjiani And Issa Rae Are "The Lovebirds" In This Action Comedy Romp        
HollywoodNews.com > *NEWS > Faithful Readers: Be Sure To Listen To The Hollywood News® Podcast!
Sun, May 31 2020 | Published in *NEWS, AWARDS, CELEBS, HEADLINES, Interviews, Interviews, MOVIES, MUSIC, PODCAST, TV

Faithful Readers: Be Sure To Listen To The Hollywood News® Podcast!

By: Joey Magidson

Hollywood News Podcast

LISTEN TO ALL OUR HOLLYWOOD NEWS PODCASTS

As we no doubt should, before we get down to business of self promotion, it’s important to remember what’s important during times like these. I do sincerely hope all of you are staying safe and sane, despite what’s going on in the world. As a continuing distraction during the Coronavirus pandemic (as well as other, non COVID-19 related tragedies in the United States), we want you to relax and enjoy some audio goodness. So, yes, we’re taking one more opportunity to give all of our readers a friendly reminder about the podcast we have here at Hollywood News. Easy to enjoy in short bursts, as the episodes are only about ten minutes long (sometimes more, though), we have plenty of Academy Award coverage from last year, and now that Oscar season is over, we’ve been moving over into more reviews and interviews, as seen a month or so ago with our Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani chat, as well a handful of others, including actors like F. Murray Abraham, John Magaro and Sam Richardson, as well as cinematographer Jeff Cronenweth, plus filmmaker Drake Doremus. This month, we’ve had multiple chats with the talented women behind Crshd, as well as two candid conversations with Josh Trank, plus most recently a fun discussion with jack of all trades Ted Geoghegan. Be sure to give it a look and share on social media so others can enjoy as well.

Once again, here is an easy link to the SoundCloud page for Hollywood News and all of the Hollywood News Podcast episodes so far (with plenty more to come). Enjoy:

We hope you enjoy the podcast and stay tuned for more episodes coming very soon, including some more interviews in the very near future. Expect a handful of bigger names, too!

About Joey Magidson

A graduate of Stony Brook University (where he studied Cinema and Cultural Studies), resides in Brooklyn, New York. He contributes to several other film-related websites and is a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association.
View all articles by Joey Magidson
Send Email |Website

Follow us

Breaking Hollywood News   


UPDATES BY EMAIL

Comments are closed.