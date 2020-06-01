Updated Academy Award Predictions For Early June!



In normal years, the start of June would signal an interesting point to check in on the Oscar race. Were there any summer blockbusters that could potentially make an awards play? Which early year releases have staying power? Normally, we’d have the Cannes Film Festival having established some possible players. Here in 2020, however, we have none of that, really. The movies from the first part of the year are still there, but who knows whether they’ll be given a fair shake? Plus, so many still to be released flicks (including two notable ones that I’ve already seen and am embargoed on until later this month) are X factors, in multiple ways. With all that in your mind, take these updated predictions with a major grain of salt. Still, enjoy…

Here now are some sure to change predictions for the Academy Awards:

BEST PICTURE

1. West Side Story

2. Mank

3. The Trial of the Chicago 7

4. News of the World

5. C’mon C’mon

6. Nomadland

7. Ammonite

8. Da 5 Bloods

9. Stillwater

10. Tenet

Next in Line: 11. The Last Duel 12. The French Dispatch 13. 14. I’m Thinking of Ending Things 15. Minari 16. Promising Young Woman 17. The Eyes of Tammy Faye 18. Annette 19. On the Rocks 20. Hillbilly Elegy 21. Next Goal Wins 22. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom 23. Those Who Wish Me Dead 24. Never Rarely Sometimes Always 25. Dune 26. The Way Back 27. Respect 28. The Invisible Man 29. Soul 30. The King of Staten Island

BEST DIRECTOR

1. David Fincher – Mank

2. Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

3. Mike Mills – C’mon C’mon

4. Chloe Zhao – Nomadland

5. Spike Lee – Da 5 Bloods

Next in Line: 6. Paul Greengrass – News of the World 7. Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7 8. Ridley Scott – The Last Duel 9. Christopher Nolan – Tenet 10. Tom McCarthy – Stillwater

BEST ACTOR

1. Tom Hanks – News of the World

2. Matt Damon – Stillwater (or The Last Duel)

3. Gary Oldman – Mank

4. Joaquin Phoenix – C’mon C’mon

5. Ben Affleck – The Way Back

Next in Line: 6. Bill Murray – On the Rocks 7. Adam Driver – Annette (or The Last Duel) 8. Andrew Garfield – The Eyes of Tammy Faye 9. Michael Fassbender – Next Goal Wins 10. John David Washington – Tenet

BEST ACTRESS

1. Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

2. Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

3. Kate Winslet – Ammonite

4. Frances McDormand – Nomadland

5. Sidney Flanigan – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Next in Line: 6. Amy Adams – Hillbilly Elegy 7. Marion Cottilard – Annette 8. Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom 9. Jennifer Hudson – Respect 10. Angelina Jolie – Those Who Wish Me Dead

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

1. Tom Burke – Mank

2. Jesse Plemons – I’m Thinking of Ending Things

3. Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

4. Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods

5. Eddie Redmayne – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Next in Line: 6. David Strathairn – Nomadland 7. Joseph Gordon-Levitt – The Trial of the Chicago 7 8. Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods 9. Bill Murray – The French Dispatch 10. Ben Affleck – The Last Duel

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

1. Saoirse Ronan – Ammonite

2. Rashida Jones – On the Rocks

3. Abigail Breslin – Stillwater

4. Jodie Comer – The Last Duel

5. Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Next in Line: 6. Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy 7. Gabby Hoffman – C’mon C’mon 8. Ariana DeBose – West Side Story 9. Lily Collins – Mank 10. Talia Ryder – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

1. The Trial of the Chicago 7

2. C’mon C’mon

3. Mank

4. On the Rocks

5. Da 5 Bloods

Next in Line: 6. The French Dispatch 7. Tenet 8. The Eyes of Tammy Faye 9. Never Rarely Sometimes Always 10. The King of Staten Island

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

1. Nomadland

2. West Side Story

3. I’m Thinking of Ending Things

4. The Last Duel

5. News of the World

Next in Line: 6. Those Who Wish Me Dead 7. Next Goal Wins 8. Hillbilly Elegy 9. First Cow 10. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

1. Soul

2. Onward

3. Trolls World Tour

4. The Willoughbys

5. The Croods 2

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

1. Tenet

2. West Side Story

3. Dune

4. The French Dispatch

5. The Last Duel

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

1. Mank

2. Tenet

3. West Side Story

4. Dune

5. The Last Duel

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

1. Mank

2. The French Dispatch

3. The Last Duel

4. Emma.

5. Ammonite

BEST FILM EDITING

1. Tenet

2. Mank

3. News of the World

4. Dune

5. Da 5 Bloods

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

1. The French Dispatch

2. Mank

3. Dune

4. The Witches

5. Mulan

BEST SOUND MIXING

1. Tenet

2. West Side Story

3. Dune

4. No Time to Die

5. Soul

BEST SOUND EDITING

1. Tenet

2. West Side Story

3. Dune

4. No Time to Die

5. Soul

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

1. Tenet

2. Dune

3. Wonder Woman 1984

4. Godzilla vs Kong

5. Black Widow

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

1. Mank

2. Dune

3. Soul

4. The French Dispatch

5. Da 5 Bloods

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

1. No Time to Die

2. Soul

3. Onward

4. Annette

5. Miss Americana

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

1. Crip Camp

2. Dick Johnson is Dead

3. Miss Americana

4. Pray Away

5. Spaceship Earth

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

1. Ema

2. Young Ahmed

3. The Wild Goose Lake

4. Asia

5. Wake Up on Mars

Stay tuned for an update sometime later on this month!