Cannes Film Festival Selections For 2020 Include “Ammonite,” “The French Dispatch,” And “Soul”



A bit earlier today, in lieu of the actual fest (canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, of course), the Cannes Film Festival announced what their Official Selections would have been. Of course, these movies won’t actually be playing at Cannes, but they will be showing at other festivals around the world over the next handful of months (barring a resurgence of COVID-19, obviously). It would have been an interesting crop of titles, all lumped together in the south of France, and this afternoon, we’re going to take a look at a few of them, as the lineup is being rolled out.

Some of the highlights here seem to include Ammonite (starring Saoirse Ronan and Kate Winslet), Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, Pixar’s Soul, and a pair of new works from Steve McQueen (Lover’s Rock as well as Mangrove). There’s also films like Viggo Mortensen’s directorial debut Falling, which played at the Sundance Film Festival, plus much more. The movies making up the lineup are still being revealed (updated now to reflect the announced titles), but Cannes certainly was looking to be a quality fest, once again.

Here now is the lineup for what would have been the 2020 Cannes Film Festival:

Wes Anderson — The French Dispatch

Pete Docter — Soul

Francois Ozon — Summer Of 85

Naomi Kawase — True Mothers

Steve McQueen — Lover’s Rock

Steve McQueen — Mangrove

Thomas Vinterberg — Another Round

Maïwenn – ADN

Viggo Mortensen— Falling

Francis Lee – Ammonite

Magnus von Horn — Sweat

Pascal Plante — Nadia, Butterfly

Jonathan Nossiter — Last Words

Im Sang-Soo — Heaven: To The Land of Happiness

Fernando Trueba — Forgotten We’ll Be

Yeon Sang-Ho — Peninsula

Sharunas Bartas — In the Dusk

Lucas Belvaux — Home Front

Koji Fukada — The Real Thing

Marie Castille Mention-Schaar — A Good Man

Danielle Arbid — Passion Simple

Emmanuel Mouret — Les Choses Qu’on Dit, Les Choses Qu’on Fait

Ayten Amin — Souad

Ben Sharrock — Limbo

Farid Bentoumi — Red Soil

Ludovic and Zoran Boukherma — Teddy

Kamen Kalev — February

Elie Wajeman — Un Medecin du Nuit

Oskar Roehler — Enfant Terrible

Nir Bergman — Here We Are

Ninja Thyberg — Pleasure

Charlène Favier — Slalom

Joao Paulo Miranda Maria — Memory House

Jimmy Keyrouz — Broken Keys

Samir Guesmi — Ibrahim

Déa Kulumbegashvili — Beginning

Fanny Liatard, Jérémy Trouilh — Gagarine

Suzanne Lindon — 16 Printemps

Peter Dourountzis — Vaurien

Nicolas Maury — Garcon Chiffon

Nora Martirosyan — Should the Wind Fall

Pascual Sisto —John and the Hole

Wei Shujun — Striding Into The Wind

Dani Rosenberg —The Death of Cinema and My Father Too

Dieudo Hamadi— The Billion Road

Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw — The Truffle Hunters

Xavier de Lauzanne —9 Jours a Raqqa

Ann Hui, Johnnie To, Tsui Hark, Sammo Hung, Yuen Woo-Ping and Patrick Tam — Septet: The Story of Hong Kong

Caroline Vignal — Antoinette Dans Les Cévenènnes

Bruno Podalydès — Les Deux Alfred

Emmanuel Courcol — The Big Hit

Laurent Lafitte — L’Origine du Monde

Laurent Lafitte — Le Discours

Goro Miyazaki — Earwig and the Witch

Jonas Poher Rasmussen — Flee

Aurel — Josep

Oscar wise, it’s impossible to know what might have gotten a Parasite style bump within this lot, but it’s certainly a shame that we won’t be seeing anything like that from Cannes this year. Obviously, there are more important things going on, but it’s another sign of normalcy being interrupted. However, with flicks like The French Dispatch and Soul still on their way, later on in 2020, we’ll get to see what would have been, before too long…



