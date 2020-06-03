Cannes Film Festival Selections For 2020 Include “Ammonite,” “The French Dispatch,” And “Soul”
A bit earlier today, in lieu of the actual fest (canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, of course), the Cannes Film Festival announced what their Official Selections would have been. Of course, these movies won’t actually be playing at Cannes, but they will be showing at other festivals around the world over the next handful of months (barring a resurgence of COVID-19, obviously). It would have been an interesting crop of titles, all lumped together in the south of France, and this afternoon, we’re going to take a look at a few of them, as the lineup is being rolled out.
Some of the highlights here seem to include Ammonite (starring Saoirse Ronan and Kate Winslet), Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, Pixar’s Soul, and a pair of new works from Steve McQueen (Lover’s Rock as well as Mangrove). There’s also films like Viggo Mortensen’s directorial debut Falling, which played at the Sundance Film Festival, plus much more. The movies making up the lineup are still being revealed (updated now to reflect the announced titles), but Cannes certainly was looking to be a quality fest, once again.
Here now is the lineup for what would have been the 2020 Cannes Film Festival:
Wes Anderson — The French Dispatch
Pete Docter — Soul
Francois Ozon — Summer Of 85
Naomi Kawase — True Mothers
Steve McQueen — Lover’s Rock
Steve McQueen — Mangrove
Thomas Vinterberg — Another Round
Maïwenn – ADN
Viggo Mortensen— Falling
Francis Lee – Ammonite
Magnus von Horn — Sweat
Pascal Plante — Nadia, Butterfly
Jonathan Nossiter — Last Words
Im Sang-Soo — Heaven: To The Land of Happiness
Fernando Trueba — Forgotten We’ll Be
Yeon Sang-Ho — Peninsula
Sharunas Bartas — In the Dusk
Lucas Belvaux — Home Front
Koji Fukada — The Real Thing
Marie Castille Mention-Schaar — A Good Man
Danielle Arbid — Passion Simple
Emmanuel Mouret — Les Choses Qu’on Dit, Les Choses Qu’on Fait
Ayten Amin — Souad
Ben Sharrock — Limbo
Farid Bentoumi — Red Soil
Ludovic and Zoran Boukherma — Teddy
Kamen Kalev — February
Elie Wajeman — Un Medecin du Nuit
Oskar Roehler — Enfant Terrible
Nir Bergman — Here We Are
Ninja Thyberg — Pleasure
Charlène Favier — Slalom
Joao Paulo Miranda Maria — Memory House
Jimmy Keyrouz — Broken Keys
Samir Guesmi — Ibrahim
Déa Kulumbegashvili — Beginning
Fanny Liatard, Jérémy Trouilh — Gagarine
Suzanne Lindon — 16 Printemps
Peter Dourountzis — Vaurien
Nicolas Maury — Garcon Chiffon
Nora Martirosyan — Should the Wind Fall
Pascual Sisto —John and the Hole
Wei Shujun — Striding Into The Wind
Dani Rosenberg —The Death of Cinema and My Father Too
Dieudo Hamadi— The Billion Road
Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw — The Truffle Hunters
Xavier de Lauzanne —9 Jours a Raqqa
Ann Hui, Johnnie To, Tsui Hark, Sammo Hung, Yuen Woo-Ping and Patrick Tam — Septet: The Story of Hong Kong
Caroline Vignal — Antoinette Dans Les Cévenènnes
Bruno Podalydès — Les Deux Alfred
Emmanuel Courcol — The Big Hit
Laurent Lafitte — L’Origine du Monde
Laurent Lafitte — Le Discours
Goro Miyazaki — Earwig and the Witch
Jonas Poher Rasmussen — Flee
Aurel — Josep
Oscar wise, it’s impossible to know what might have gotten a Parasite style bump within this lot, but it’s certainly a shame that we won’t be seeing anything like that from Cannes this year. Obviously, there are more important things going on, but it’s another sign of normalcy being interrupted. However, with flicks like The French Dispatch and Soul still on their way, later on in 2020, we’ll get to see what would have been, before too long…
