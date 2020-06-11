Clarke Peters And Isiah Whitlock Jr. Discuss The Importance Of Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods”



Spike Lee loves to hire actors over and over again when he trusts them. The parts may be large or small, but when Lee likes you, your phone rings. For actors Clarke Peters and Isiah Whitlock Jr., they’ve been lucky enough to repeatedly end up in Spike Lee Joints, in roles of all sizes. This weekend, the world will get to see them in Da 5 Bloods, Lee’s newest work (my rave review can be found here), where Peters and Whitlock Jr. have two of their biggest (and best) roles to date. It was a pleasure to watch them in the film, as well as a pleasure to have a pair of really nice chats with them last week, talking about the work.

Below you can hear my interviews with Peters and Whitlock Jr. Both cover some similar (and spoiler-free) territory, but each goes off in some interesting and unique directions. Both men were charming and delightful, clearly eager to talk about such an important movie. To reiterate, if you didn’t see the review, the flick is tremendous, mixing Lee’s ability to display anger and entertainment in equal measure. It’s one of his most epic works, showing him at the height of his talents. Peters and Whitlock Jr. are two of the central cast members, delivering strong performances that help set this one apart. Listen to the interviews and hopefully you enjoy them before/after diving into Da 5 Bloods on Netflix!

Here are my conversations with Clarke Peters and Isiah Whitlock Jr., discussing their work in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods:

Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Clarke Peters

