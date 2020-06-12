Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” Moves Its Release Date To Later In July



Even the juggernaut known as Tenet has proven to not be immune to the release date chaos cause by COVID-19 and the Coronavirus pandemic. After insisting for some time that Christopher Nolan’s latest would not be delayed, Warner Bros. has in fact announced a change in the July 17th date. Now, before anyone gets too worried, provided you were worried about such a thing, the new date is still in July, a mere two weeks later. So, essentially, WB is building in some wiggle room to see how the reopening of the country goes, as well as what movie theaters are like at the end of July. Read on for more…

According to Variety, Tenet is now hitting on July 31st, with the 17th serving as a special theatrical re-release date for Inception, also a Nolan work. Basically, Warner Bros. is testing the waters, seeing what the appetite to come out and see a film is. That remains to be seen, but clearly they’re not willing to risk it with this new tentpole, at least quite yet.

Here’s some of the article:

“Tenet,” Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated espionage thriller, has pushed back its theatrical debut by two weeks, ending months of speculation about whether or not the big-budget tentpole would hold onto its mid-July release date.

The Warner Bros. release, which stars Robert Pattinson and John David Washington, was initially slated for July 17 and will now release on July 31. On the date that “Tenet” was slated to open, theaters will re-release one of Nolan’s biggest hits, “Inception,” in honor of its 20th anniversary.

“We’re especially thrilled, in this complex and rapidly changing environment, to be bringing Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet,’ a global tentpole of jaw-dropping size, scope and scale, to theaters around the world on July 31,” said Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group. “It’s been longer than any of us could’ve imagined since we’ve seen a movie on the big screen, and to acknowledge Chris’ fans as we count down to ‘Tenet’’s opening day, we are also excited to offer his masterpiece ‘Inception’ in theaters for its 10th anniversary on July 17.”

Stay tuned for more on Tenet!

(Source: Variety)