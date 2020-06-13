“Wonder Woman 1984” Moves Its Release Date To October



Once one domino fell, it seemed likely that more would be coming, and Warner Bros. had wasted no time, in that regard. Not long after Christopher Nolan’s Tenet was swapped to the back half of July, the WB has tinkered with the spot for their other big summer blockbuster (or what was going to be). Yes, the Wonder Woman sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, is on the move again, this time making a substantial leap into later on in 2020. It’s no longer a summer tentpole, but a fall release, significantly changing the landscape for not just Warner Bros., but the summer movie season. Read on for more…

According to The Hollywood Reporter, on the same day (yesterday) as Tenet hopped back two weeks, Warner Bros. also made a change with Wonder Woman 1984. Now, instead of August 14th for the much anticipated sequel from Patty Jenkins, instead it’ll be hitting on October 2nd. Clearly, WB wants to give their big films space to breathe, as well as still not being totally sure when movie theaters will be fully packed again. This is clearly going to be an evolving story, so sit tight!

The release date shifts, and Tenet’s in particular, provides clarity in regards to when Hollywood theaters expect the box office to return in earnest. It remains to be seen whether Disney relocates Mulan, which is presently scheduled to hit the big screen on July 24.

