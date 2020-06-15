The 93rd Academy Awards Have Been Pushed Back From February To April!



There you have it, folks. After rumors started swirling a while back that a change or postponement to the Oscars was in the works, yesterday a more thorough bit of speculation began. Sources said that a meeting today among the powers that be at the Academy was being held, for just that purpose. Well, that was indeed the case, and the Academy Awards are on the move. As expected, it’s not a massive jump, but a move from the end of February to the end of April, fitting into the expected eight week delay that was being discussed. Along with that, there are some new eligibility dates for the 93rd ceremony, as is to be expected. Read on to find out the details…

The Hollywood Reporter again has the exclusive, detailing the changes for the upcoming Oscar ceremony. In short, the the 93rd Academy Awards are jumping from February 28th of 2021 to April 25th. Along with that, eligibility for the Oscars is changing for this year, too. Now, instead of having to hit by December 31st in order to be Academy Award eligible, a film has until the 28th of February. This is designed to be a one time change, obviously due to COVID-19 and the industry-wide chaos.

Here is some of the THR story:

As a result of the global pandemic, the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony has been pushed back from Feb. 28, 2021 to April 25, 2021, and the Oscars eligibility period for feature films, which began on Jan. 1, 2020 and was set to expire at the end of Dec. 31, 2020, has been extended to Feb. 28, 2021, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and its Oscars broadcasting partner ABC announced on Monday. The Hollywood Reporter exclusively reported on Sunday that this was set to happen.

In a statement, the Academy indicated that the show will still be held “at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood” and “will air live on ABC,” an apparent rejection of the possibility of a pre-taped and/or virtual gathering. And the Academy emphasized, “The intent going forward is to ultimately return to awarding excellence for films released in the January-December calendar year.”

A number of other major changes were also announced.

The Oscar submission deadline for general entry categories — among them best picture, original score and original song — is now Jan. 15, 2021. The submission deadline for specialty categories — best animated feature, documentary feature, international feature, animated short, documentary short and live-action short — is Dec. 1, 2020. Oscar shortlist voting will now run from Feb. 1 through Feb. 5; nomination voting will now run from March 5 through March 10 (nominations will be announced on March 15); and final voting will run from April 15 through April 20.

Meanwhile, the Academy’s annual Governors Awards, a gala dinner, usually held in the second week of November, at which the organization, for the past 11 years, has presented honorary Oscars and, in some years, the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, will not take place this fall. “Additional information about the ceremony and selection of honorees will be provided at a later,” the Academy said, suggesting that honorees may still be chosen and feted ahead of or even at the Oscars ceremony.

And the Academy’s Scientific and Technical Awards presentation, which was scheduled for a June 20, 2020 ceremony in Beverly Hills, has been postponed to a later date still to be determined.

Additionally, the Academy also announced two key dates pertaining to its long-gestating Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which was previously expected to open on Dec. 14, 2020. It will now be unveiled to a select audience with a gala a few days ahead of the Oscars, on April 17, and will open to the public a few days after the Oscars, on April 30.

Here is a full breakdown of the revised key dates related to the 93rd Academy Awards and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures…

Preliminary voting begins

Monday, February 1, 2021

Preliminary voting ends

Friday, February 5, 2021

Oscar Shortlists Announcement

Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Nominations voting begins

Friday, March 5, 2021

Nominations voting ends

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Oscar Nominations Announcement

Monday, March 15, 2021

Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Thursday April 15, 2021

Finals voting begins

Thursday April 15, 2021

Museum Gala

Saturday, April 17, 2021

Finals voting ends

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Oscars

Sunday, April 25, 2021

Museum Public Opening

Friday, April 30, 2021

