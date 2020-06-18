Updated Academy Award Predictions For The Middle Of June!



Here in June, there’s actually a bit of Oscar chatter to be had. For one thing, an Academy Award worthy contender in Da 5 Bloods has opened (as has The King of Staten Island, though that’s likely to be more of a fringe player, give or take in the Best Original Screenplay category). Plus, we now know that the Oscars are being delayed into April, giving films until the end of February to open and contend. That signals that the movies in the running this time around will be larger than was assumed, even just a few weeks ago. More on that in a piece still to come, but today this means one more thing…a new crop of predictions. Give them a look and sit tight for another update next month.

Here’s a new set of predictions, just for you (yes, you). Enjoy:

BEST PICTURE

1. Da 5 Bloods

2. West Side Story

3. The Trial of the Chicago 7

4. Mank

5. News of the World

6. Nomadland

7. C’mon C’mon

8. Ammonite

9. Stillwater

10. Tenet

Next in Line: 11. The Last Duel 12. The French Dispatch 13. 14. I’m Thinking of Ending Things 15. Dune 16. Promising Young Woman 17. The Eyes of Tammy Faye 18. Minari 19. On the Rocks 20. Hillbilly Elegy 21. Next Goal Wins 22. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom 23. Those Who Wish Me Dead 24. Never Rarely Sometimes Always 25. The Invisible Man 26. Respect 27. The White Tiger 28. Soul 29. The Way Back 30. The King of Staten Island

BEST DIRECTOR

1. David Fincher – Mank

2. Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

3. Spike Lee – Da 5 Bloods

4. Chloe Zhao – Nomadland

5. Paul Greengrass – News of the World

Next in Line: 6. Mike Mills – C’mon C’mon 7. Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7 8. Christopher Nolan – Tenet 9. Tom McCarthy – Stillwater 10. Ridley Scott – The Last Duel

BEST ACTOR

1. Tom Hanks – News of the World

2. Matt Damon – Stillwater (or The Last Duel)

3. Gary Oldman – Mank

4. Joaquin Phoenix – C’mon C’mon

5. Ben Affleck – The Way Back

Next in Line: 6. Bill Murray – On the Rocks 7. Adam Driver – The Last Duel 8. Andrew Garfield – The Eyes of Tammy Faye 9. Michael Fassbender – Next Goal Wins 10. John David Washington – Tenet

BEST ACTRESS

1. Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

2. Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

3. Kate Winslet – Ammonite

4. Frances McDormand – Nomadland

5. Sidney Flanigan – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Next in Line: 6. Amy Adams – Hillbilly Elegy 7. Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom 8. Angelina Jolie – Those Who Wish Me Dead 9. Jennifer Hudson – Respect 10. Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

1. Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods (Could Go Lead)

2. Tom Burke – Mank

3. Jesse Plemons – I’m Thinking of Ending Things

4. Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

5. Eddie Redmayne – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Next in Line: 6. Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods 7. David Strathairn – Nomadland 8. Joseph Gordon-Levitt – The Trial of the Chicago 7 9. Bill Murray – The French Dispatch 10. Ben Affleck – The Last Duel

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

1. Saoirse Ronan – Ammonite

2. Rashida Jones – On the Rocks

3. Abigail Breslin – Stillwater

4. Jodie Comer – The Last Duel

5. Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Next in Line: 6. Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy 7. Gabby Hoffman – C’mon C’mon 8. Ariana DeBose – West Side Story 9. Lily Collins – Mank 10. Talia Ryder – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

1. The Trial of the Chicago 7

2. C’mon C’mon

3. Mank

4. Da 5 Bloods

5. The King of Staten Island

Next in Line: 6. The French Dispatch 7. On the Rocks 8. Tenet 9. Never Rarely Sometimes Always 10. The Eyes of Tammy Faye

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

1. Nomadland

2. I’m Thinking of Ending Things

3. West Side Story

4. The Last Duel

5. News of the World

Next in Line: 6. Those Who Wish Me Dead 7. Next Goal Wins 8. Hillbilly Elegy 9. First Cow 10. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

1. Soul

2. Onward

3. Trolls World Tour

4. The Willoughbys

5. The Croods 2

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

1. Tenet

2. West Side Story

3. Mank

4. The French Dispatch

5. Dune

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

1. Mank

2. Tenet

3. West Side Story

4. Da 5 Bloods

5. Dune

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

1. Mank

2. The French Dispatch

3. The Last Duel

4. Emma.

5. Ammonite

BEST FILM EDITING

1. Tenet

2. Mank

3. News of the World

4. Dune

5. Da 5 Bloods

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

1. The French Dispatch

2. Mank

3. Dune

4. No Time to Die

5. Mulan

BEST SOUND MIXING

1. Tenet

2. West Side Story

3. Dune

4. No Time to Die

5. Soul

BEST SOUND EDITING

1. Tenet

2. West Side Story

3. Dune

4. No Time to Die

5. Soul

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

1. Tenet

2. Dune

3. Wonder Woman 1984

4. Black Widow

5. No Time to Die

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

1. Mank

2. Dune

3. Soul

4. The French Dispatch

5. Da 5 Bloods

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

1. No Time to Die

2. Soul

3. Onward

4. Miss Americana

5. ???

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

1. Crip Camp

2. Dick Johnson is Dead

3. Miss Americana

4. Pray Away

5. Spaceship Earth

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

1. Ema

2. Young Ahmed

3. The Wild Goose Lake

4. Asia

5. Wake Up on Mars

Stay tuned for an update next month!