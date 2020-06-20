“Time Warp: The Greatest Cult Films Of All Time: Volume 3” Chuckles About Comedy And Camp



Rejoice film fans! Those of you who can’t get enough of cinema, and in particular fans of genre fare, are in for another treat. Two months ago, Time Warp: The Greatest Cult Films of All Time series kicked off with a first volume centered on midnight movies, followed last month by a horror and science fiction centric second effort. Now, we have the final installment to celebrate. Time Warp: The Greatest Cult Films of All-Time Vol. 3: Comedy and Camp is again focused one two genres, though it never suffers for the split approach. Hitting early next week for cinephiles the world over to enjoy, it’s a documentary that truly celebrates the movies. Who doesn’t need that kind of pleasure these days, especially while cooped up in your home?

This is a documentary, part three of three in the Time Warp: The Greatest Cult Films of All Time series, centering on the allure of cult cinema. This time around, the focus is on comedy and camp efforts. The official synopsis is as follows: “The final volume of Time Warp digs deep into what makes us laugh over and over again as we reveal the greatest cult comedies and campy classics of all-time. From “Fast Time at Ridgemont High” and “Office Space” to “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” and “Showgirls.”” These titles, and plenty more, include a personal favorite in Clerks, are put forward as true landmarks of their craft, and rightly so. The passion shown in making them, as well as in loving them, is easy to see. Danny Wolf directs, once again, with some of the talking heads here including Bruce Campbell, John Cleese, David Cross, Gina Gershon, Amy Heckerling, Jon Heder, Mike Judge, John Cameron Mitchell, Kevin Smith, and the late Fred Willard, to name a handful. Again, Joe Dante, Ileana Douglas, Kevin Pollak, and John Waters are the hosts.

Much like last first two times, this isn’t something meant to really inform film scholars, but simply a doc aiming to please cinephiles on a very base level. Still, there’s again plenty to dig into, especially in terms of the creators of these classics. The longest of the three efforts, you get the sense that Wolf is most interested in these titles. This is also the best of the trilogy, with the widest and most interesting assortment of movies being discussed. The series ends on a decidedly strong note, that’s for sure.

Time Warp: The Greatest Cult Films of All Time: Vol. 3: Comedy and Camp unfortunately does have the same flaw as the first two parts. By now, it’s just part of the cinematic stew, but it’s notable, nonetheless. For those unaware, the issue comes in the editing and in how the hosts are utilized. Once again, Joe Dante, Ileana Douglas, Kevin Pollak, and John Waters are an intriguing quartet to pair together for a conversation, they don’t really bring much to the table and just slow the pacing down considerable. Removing them entirely would take nothing away from the rest of the flick. In fact, the documentary would be leaner and arguably better for it. That was true last two times and is still true here. This is really where Danny Wolf misfires. Everything else works, but here, this choice decidedly does not.

Available to watch on Tuesday, Time Warp: The Greatest Cult Films of All Time: Vol. 3: Comedy and Camp is a ton of fun for those who love this sort of thing, as well as a really good conclusion to the documentary trilogy. If you’re looking for a real good watch, this is it, especially when paired with the first two installments. Definitely give this one a shot, as well as the other ones!

Be sure to check out Time Warp: The Greatest Cult Films of All Time: Vol. 3: Comedy and Camp, available on Digital June 23rd!

(Photos courtesy of Quiver Distribution)