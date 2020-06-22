Eddie Pence Hangs Out And Discusses The Unique World Of Stand-Up Comedy During A Pandemic



If you’re a connoisseur of podcasts, you probably know the name Eddie Pence. If so, you know just how hilarious he is. If not, you’re missing out on the work of a truly talented comedian. Whether it’s as the Vice-Host to Ralph Garman on The Ralph Report (heard here on Patreon, with an official website here), on The Ramble with Jerry Rocha (heard here on Apple Podcasts), or on Swings & Mrs. with Jennifer and Cody Decker (heard here on Radio.com), Pence among the most consistently funny people on the air. Additionally, he has his long-awaited special, affectionately titled Eddie Pence’s (Un)Special Comedy Special, coming soon. So, when I was curious about the current state of stand-up comedy, as well as just wanting someone amusing on the podcast, there was one name at the top of my list. Luckily, Eddie was happy to oblige!

Below you’ll hear my chat with Eddie. Not only was he far more generous with his time than he needed to be, he was easy to talk to, hilarious, and full of fun little stories. I could have talked to him for hours (and full disclosure, we did shoot the shit for a bit before and after, but that was just me enjoying his virtual company, so clearly, I would have talked to him for hours, too). If you’re a fan of his work, you’re in for a treat, and if you’re just being introduced to him, well…you’re welcome. It’s a very loose discussion, less a traditional interview and more just two guys musing about the state of the world. If that sounds like fun, strap in for a good time…

Here is my conversation with Eddie Pence:

Hopefully you enjoyed the Eddie Pence interview. Be sure to tune in to his various podcasts, look up his comedy, and stay tuned for his stand-up special!