“Tenet” Again Delays Its Release Date!



Well folks, it happened again. After initially having planned to open Christopher Nolan’s latest on July 17th, Warner Bros. had first moved Tenet to the end of July, but that date is not holding. As you might expect, the current surge in COVID-19 cases is putting a damper on movie theaters re-opening. With that, comes films not being eager to attempt to woo audiences in July. Now, not only is Tenet not coming out on July 31st, it has an August release date that seems soft, as well. Nolan’s desire to usher in the cinematic experience is certainly hitting some roadblocks. Read on for more…

The Hollywood Reporter has the story, stating that the WB is now planning to open up Tenet on August 12th, though that date may well be optimistic, as well. THR also has some speculation that Disney is about to delay Mulan from the end of July, as well. If so, that July 24th release would be a potential candidate for Disney +, though that’s clearly a last resort. No matter how you slice it, the pandemic is far from over and the Coronavirus is still wreaking havoc on the idea of the theatrical experience. Even Nolan isn’t immune to its effects.

Here’s a bit from the piece:

In a blow for the planned revival of the box office next month, the release of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet has been delayed again from July 31 to Aug. 12 because of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Warner Bros. announced the shift on Thursday amid rapidly changing and unexpected circumstances. According to sources, Disney is also expected to push back the July 24 release of fellow summer tentpole Mulan after the company announced late Wednesday that Disneyland in Anaheim is unlikely to resume operation next month as planned.

Last week, cinema circuits said they will be up and running by mid- to late-July, but that could now change because of the surge in cases and the lack of big summer event pics. Theaters in Los Angeles and New York City — the country’s two largest moviegoing markets — are of particular concern, while several states are also seeing a surge in cases. Insiders say Warners and Nolan are taking their cues from the exhibition community in pushing the film to Aug. 12, a Wednesday.

Nolan’s $200 million Tenet was originally set to unfurl on July 17, but Warners recently pushed the movie two weeks to allow theaters more time to reopen. The filmmaker has remained adamant about sticking to a summer release and providing distressed cinema owners with a boost.

“Warner Bros. is committed to bringing Tenet to audiences in theaters, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it’s time. In this moment what we need to be is flexible, and we are not treating this as a traditional movie release,” a studios spokesperson said in a statement. “We are choosing to open the movie mid-week to allow audiences to discover the film in their own time, and we plan to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm, to develop a very different yet successful release strategy.”

(Source: THR)