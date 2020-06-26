“Mulan” Gets Postponed By Disney Until Late August



Once again, the dominos begin to fall. Following yesterday’s news that Warner Bros. was moving Christopher Nolan’s big tentpole Tenet once again, from July 31st to August 12th, most of us figured it was only a matter of time before Disney followed suit. After all, no one seems to want to be the canary in the coal mine with movie theaters and summer blockbusters. So, today the word has come down that Mulan is the next film to vacate the month of July. The flick is now also an August release, jumping behind Tenet, figuring that hopeful juggernaut can be the guinea pig (for now). Read on for more…

According to indieWire, Mulan is now hoping to hit theaters on August 21st. Disney has gone from March 27th to July 24th already, with this late August date the latest in its curved path to coming out in a COVID-19 world. Disney+ remains an option, though an incredibly unlikely one, so the studio is expecting it to be a big hit in theaters, whenever it does manage to come out.

Here’s a bit from their breaking story:

Niki Caro’s “Mulan” is getting a new home, again. After being pushed off its originally planned March 27 release date in mid-March due to burgeoning fears about the global pandemic, Disney eventually opted to lock the live-action “Mulan” in for a July 24 release date. But as the pandemic continues to rage, particularly in the United States, and theaters struggle to re-open in some of the country’s biggest markets, a summer release date has proven to be impossible.

The Mouse House will now release the film on August 21, 2020. While Disney has chosen to move some of its previously planned theatrical releases to a streaming home on Disney+ — most notably, the critically maligned “Artemis Fowl,” directed by Kenneth Branagh, and the much-hyped “Hamilton” Broadway performance recording — it has long seemed unlikely that “Mulan” would go the streaming route.

With a budget of at least $200 million, “Mulan” is the most expensive live-action film ever directed by a female filmmaker, and its appeal to movie-loving Chinese audiences seems like the best way to earn back much of that cash. Taking it off the table theatrically was just too much of a gamble, and the studio must now hope that the delayed release date will still pay off when the film is finally released.

