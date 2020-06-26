The Toronto International Film Festival Announces Part Of Their Hybrid Lineup For 2020



Beyond just movies having to abandon release dates, the current pandemic striking the world is having an effect on numerous parts of the industry. One such element, which we spoke about with filmmaker, journalist, and publicist John Wildman on a recent podcast episode (found here), is the world of film festivals. While the Sundance Film Festival managed to go ahead, pre COVID-19 (or, at least prior to its full havoc on the United States), South by Southwest, the Tribeca Film Festival, and of course the Cannes Film Festival, were canceled/postponed, with some opting for a virtual fest. Now, we have another going the same route in the Toronto International Film Festival.

TIFF 2020, planned for September 10th through the 19th, is going to be attempting a hybrid festival, consisting of a virtual presence, as well as some very select in-person screenings. Obviously, that will limit some of the higher profile titles that we normally expect from the fest, but the first wave of independent flicks mentioned as playing here include Ammonite, the potential Oscar player that stars Saoirse Ronan and Kate Winslet. So, while the Academy Award contenders might not be hot and heavy there, they won’t be completely absent, either.

Here’s a bit from The Hollywood Reporter on some of what is going to be included at this version of TIFF:

The first indie film titles to be announced include the MMA drama Bruised, Halle Berry’s debut directing feature in which she also stars; Ricky Staub’s horsemanship drama Concrete Cowboy, starring Idris Elba; Francis Lee’s Ammonite​, toplined by Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan; Thomas Vinterberg’s Another Round; ​Fauna,​ from director Nicolás Pereda; Reinaldo Marcus Green’s Good Joe Bell​, starring Mark Wahlberg; Spring Blossom​,​ ​the debut film by director Suzanne Lindon; and Naomi Kawase’s True Mothers.

Stay tuned for more…

(Source: THR)