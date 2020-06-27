Lesli Linka Glatter Returns To Talk The End Of “Homeland” And Her Work On The DGA’s COVID Task Force



Back in February, one of our very first guests on the Hollywood News podcast was director Lesli Linka Glatter (the episode can be found here). She was such a delight, that it only made sense to invite her back as one of our returning champions! Plus, not only has her show Homeland come to an end (with her helming the finale), even while the industry has been shut down due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Glatter has been busy trying to plan for its reopening. She is on the Directors Guild of America COVID-19 Task Force set up by Steven Soderbergh, making her an essential voice in Hollywood.

Below you can hear my latest chat with Glatter, covering a range of topics. For those of you who are Homeland fans, we touch on the series coming to an end, and specifically her getting to be at the forefront of its conclusion. There’s also plenty of discussion about what productions will look like once movies and television shows begin filming once again. It’s a wide ranging and really interesting conversation, one that I sincerely hope that you all enjoy. Give it a listen…

Here is my second interview with Lesli Linka Glatter:

We hope you enjoyed the interview, and be sure to check out the end of Homeland!