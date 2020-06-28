The Top 25: Best Director Winners



Well folks, it’s time for another of the big ones. Here we go again with another of these Top 25 articles today, and it’s certainly a major one. Yes, this time around I’ll be tackling one of the biggest of the big eight categories in an effort not to save them all for very last. This one is the Best Director field. This is another category that usually has a rather big tie in with Best Picture, as you’ll see below to some degree once again. As always, I have a few specific titles I’ll be citing in detail later on in this piece, but by now I know how the game works here. You all mostly just want to see the lists I do anyhow, so I have no problem obliging you good folks there in that particular regard once again. All you have to do is just be patient over the next paragraph or so and you’ll get the goods front and center…

This time around, I’m once again going to be going with the overview route as you might have guessed, especially since a bunch of these Oscar winners I’ll be discussing once again when we get to Best Picture in a few weeks. Also, it really just comes down to taste again here, with your opinion influencing what sort of winner you’re particularly partial to. It’s pretty much a matter of taste once again for us all, which is commonplace at this point. I know a couple of of my selections are going to seem a bit on the odd side, especially when you see how high I ranked certain ones (especially considering their genre), but that’s just the way it is. You can’t please everyone with this sort of a thing.

Right now I’ll basically just discuss my top ten a bit here now. To me, the best winner of this category so far to date has been Steven Spielberg’s win for Schindler’s List. I once again briefly toyed with having his direction of Saving Private Ryan in the top spot, but Schindler’s List is basically perfect filmmaking, so I had to anoint it here. Also in the top half dozen we have Woody Allen for Annie Hall, Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker, Bong Joon Ho for Parasite, Mike Nichols for The Graduate, and the aforementioned Spielberg’s work on Saving Private Ryan. Making it a baker’s dozen of top winners are the likes of Damien Chazelle for La La Land, Michael Curtiz for Casablanca, Elia Kazan for On the Waterfront, David Lean for Lawrence of Arabia, Sam Mendes for American Beauty, Martin Scorsese for The Departed, and Billy Wilder for The Apartment. As mentioned above, I actually have a higher concentration of comedy or at least dramedy in this top ten than most, but that’s what makes me, well…me, I guess. They’re all outstanding achievements though, no doubt about that. In this category, you could easily come up with 50 or 75 winners and not have a bad one in the bunch.

Here now is how I’d rank the 25 top winners of the Best Director Oscar:

25. John G. Avildsen – Rocky

24. Jonathan Demme – The Silence of the Lambs

23. Francis Ford Coppola – The Godfather Part II

22. Clint Eastwood – Million Dollar Baby

21. Oliver Stone – Platoon

20. Robert Zemeckis – Forrest Gump

19. William Friedkin – The French Connection

18. Victor Fleming – Gone With the Wind

17. Miloš Forman – One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

16. William Wyler – Ben-Hur

15. Alfonso Cuaron – Gravity

14. John Ford – The Grapes of Wrath

13. Sam Mendes – American Beauty

12. David Lean – Lawrence of Arabia

11. Martin Scorsese – The Departed

10. Billy Wilder – The Apartment

9. Michael Curtiz – Casablanca

8. Elia Kazan – On the Waterfront

7. Damien Chazelle – La La Land

6. Steven Spielberg – Saving Private Ryan

5. Mike Nichols – The Graduate

4. Kathryn Bigelow – The Hurt Locker

3. Woody Allen – Annie Hall

2. Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

1. Steven Spielberg – Schindler’s List

Honorable Mentions: James Cameron – Titanic, Frank Capra – Mr. Deeds Goes to Town, Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water, and Alejandro G. Iñárritu – Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)

Stay tuned for another one of these Top 25 installments next week as we begin to wrap up this series!