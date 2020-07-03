Updated Academy Award Predictions For Early July!



Here in the beginning of July, the Oscars seem far off. After all, they’re two months further away than expect, as well as subject to not knowing how many films will actually be able to come out in between now and then. Still, the specter of an awards season looms as a potential sign of some form of normalcy for the industry. As such, it does seem like the Academy Awards will still ultimately be a strong celebration next year. As for who and what might be in contention (let alone be honored), that very much remains to be seen. Still, we press on with a new set of predicted nominations for you to sift through. Obviously, it’s all very up in the air, but consider it a snapshot of how the race appears here in the summer…

Here are some updated predictions for the start of July:

BEST PICTURE

1. Da 5 Bloods

2. Mank

3. The Trial of the Chicago 7

4. News of the World

5. West Side Story

6. Nomadland

7. C’mon C’mon

8. Ammonite

9. Stillwater

10. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Next in Line: 11. Tenet 12. The French Dispatch 13. 14. I’m Thinking of Ending Things 15. The Last Duel 16. Promising Young Woman 17. Dune 18. The Eyes of Tammy Faye 19. On the Rocks 20. Hillbilly Elegy 21. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom 22. Minari 23. Those Who Wish Me Dead 24. Next Goal Wins 25. The Invisible Man 26. Respect 27. The White Tiger 28. Soul 29. The Way Back 30. The King of Staten Island

BEST DIRECTOR

1. David Fincher – Mank

2. Spike Lee – Da 5 Bloods

3. Chloe Zhao – Nomadland

4. Paul Greengrass – News of the World

5. Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Next in Line: 6. Mike Mills – C’mon C’mon 7. Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7 8. Christopher Nolan – Tenet 9. Tom McCarthy – Stillwater 10. Ridley Scott – The Last Duel

BEST ACTOR

1. Tom Hanks – News of the World

2. Matt Damon – Stillwater (or The Last Duel)

3. Gary Oldman – Mank

4. Joaquin Phoenix – C’mon C’mon

5. Ben Affleck – The Way Back

Next in Line: 6. Bill Murray – On the Rocks 7. Adam Driver – The Last Duel 8. Andrew Garfield – The Eyes of Tammy Faye 9. Michael Fassbender – Next Goal Wins 10. John David Washington – Tenet

BEST ACTRESS

1. Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

2. Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

3. Kate Winslet – Ammonite

4. Frances McDormand – Nomadland

5. Sidney Flanigan – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Next in Line: 6. Amy Adams – Hillbilly Elegy 7. Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom 8. Angelina Jolie – Those Who Wish Me Dead 9. Jennifer Hudson – Respect 10. Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

1. Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods (Could Go Lead)

2. Tom Burke – Mank

3. Jesse Plemons – I’m Thinking of Ending Things

4. Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

5. Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods (or Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Next in Line: 6. Eddie Redmayne – The Trial of the Chicago 7 7. David Strathairn – Nomadland 8. Joseph Gordon-Levitt – The Trial of the Chicago 7 9. Bill Murray – The French Dispatch 10. Ben Affleck – The Last Duel

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

1. Saoirse Ronan – Ammonite

2. Rashida Jones – On the Rocks

3. Abigail Breslin – Stillwater

4. Jodie Comer – The Last Duel

5. Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Next in Line: 6. Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy 7. Gabby Hoffman – C’mon C’mon 8. Ariana DeBose – West Side Story 9. Lily Collins – Mank 10. Talia Ryder – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

1. The Trial of the Chicago 7

2. C’mon C’mon

3. Mank

4. Da 5 Bloods

5. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Next in Line: 6. The King of Staten Island 7. The French Dispatch 8. On the Rocks 9. Tenet 10. The Eyes of Tammy Faye

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

1. Nomadland

2. I’m Thinking of Ending Things

3. West Side Story

4. The Last Duel

5. News of the World

Next in Line: 6. Those Who Wish Me Dead 7. Next Goal Wins 8. Hillbilly Elegy 9. First Cow 10. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

1. Soul

2. Onward

3. Trolls World Tour

4. The Willoughbys

5. The Croods 2

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

1. Tenet

2. West Side Story

3. Mank

4. The French Dispatch

5. Dune

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

1. Mank

2. Tenet

3. West Side Story

4. Da 5 Bloods

5. Dune

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

1. Mank

2. The French Dispatch

3. The Last Duel

4. Emma.

5. Ammonite

BEST FILM EDITING

1. Tenet

2. Mank

3. News of the World

4. Dune

5. Da 5 Bloods

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

1. The French Dispatch

2. Mank

3. Dune

4. No Time to Die

5. Mulan

BEST SOUND MIXING

1. Tenet

2. West Side Story

3. Dune

4. No Time to Die

5. Soul

BEST SOUND EDITING

1. Tenet

2. West Side Story

3. Dune

4. No Time to Die

5. Soul

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

1. Tenet

2. Dune

3. Wonder Woman 1984

4. Black Widow

5. No Time to Die

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

1. Mank

2. Dune

3. Soul

4. The French Dispatch

5. Tenet

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

1. No Time to Die

2. Soul

3. Onward

4. Miss Americana

5. ???

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

1. Crip Camp

2. Dick Johnson is Dead

3. Miss Americana

4. Pray Away

5. Spaceship Earth

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

1. Ema

2. Young Ahmed

3. The Wild Goose Lake

4. Asia

5. Wake Up on Mars

Stay tuned for another update later on this month!