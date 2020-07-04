Trailer Drops For “An American Pickle” With Seth Rogen (Times Two)



Seth Rogen is one of the most reliable names in cinematic comedy. Even on the small screen, anything he creates or produces is almost certainly given an immediate stamp of quality. So, when he has a new project hitting, it’s fair to have a solid deal of confidence in it. Next month, his latest movie is hitting screens, but now through HBO Max, as opposed to theaters. It’s An American Pickle, a very high concept comedy, one that actually got its first Trailer yesterday. You can see it down below, but first, a bit of discussion about it is in order. Spoiler alert: it looks good.

The film is, as you might imagine, a comedy. One of the synopsises found on IMDb goes as follows: “A simple Jewish man named Herschel Greenbaum works in a pickle factory in Brooklyn. One day he falls into a vat of brine and stays there, perfectly preserved, for 100 years. He comes back to life and goes to stay with his great-great-grandson, Ben, in contemporary Brooklyn.” Rogen plays both Ben and Herschel, with the rest of the cast including Sarah Snook and Jorma Taccone, just to name two. Brandon Trost (a longtime DP) makes his directorial debut here. John Guleserian handles the cinematography, while Nami Melumad composes the score. The screenplay is by Simon Rich.

This Trailer makes the flick look pretty cute, though in a far less raunchy way than usual for Rogen. This might even be labeled almost more of a dramedy, though I suspect the serious moments are more sprinkled out. If anything, it looks more like the sort of high concept comedy that we don’t see made much anymore. Going to HBO Max won’t clue us in about whether or not it will be a hit, but as their first major film release, it’s certainly hoping to lead the way for the streaming service to be a big success. Time will tell, but it does look like a good time, regardless.

Here now is the Trailer for An American Pickle:

