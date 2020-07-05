Alex Heffes Chats About “The Elephant Queen” And Composing While In Quarantine



For over two decades, Alex Heffes has been a rock solid composer, turning in work that crosses genres, be it Academy Award winning fare like The Last King of Scotland or Inside Job, as well as his own Golden Globe nominated score for Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom. With Heffes in contention for some Emmy Award love for the Apple TV+ documentary The Elephant Queen, it was a pleasure to hop on the phone a few days ago with him about talk a bit about music, the doc, and what it’s like to try and compose during isolation and the COVID-19 quarantine.

Below you will find my chat with Alex Heffes. It’s a pretty interesting one, especially in terms of hearing about how he looks to find the sounds that compliment the visuals of his projects. In particular with The Elephant Queen, his score really resonates, allowing you to invest yourself even if you don’t happen to be looking at the screen. Competing for a citation in the Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score), this is one of Heffes’ best scores, so be sure to check it, as well as the documentary, out. Now, give the interview a listen…

Here is my conversation with Alex Heffes. We hope you enjoy:

(Special note, look for a number of other composer interviews to come during the next week, all related to Emmy season. Voting is open and these contenders are some of the cream of the crop!)

