Composer Rupert Gregson-Williams Talks “Catherine The Great” And Superheroes



Whether it’s superhero flicks like Aquaman or Wonder Woman, Adam Sandler projects, or prestige television fare like Catherine the Great, the work of composer Rupert Gregson-Williams is always rock solid and completely appropriate for the project. Not everyone can bounce from Abominable to The Crown to Hacksaw Ridge, just to name a few of his other credits, but Gregson-Williams sure can. So, when an opportunity to interview him came up, with Emmy voting currently going on, it was impossible to pass up. Simply put, anyone who is capable of being that flexible or malleable with their craft is someone well worth speaking with. As you might imagine, he did not disappoint, either.

Below you can find my chat with Gregson-Williams. We talk a bit about how he got into the business (his brother also is a famous composer, Harry Gregson-Williams, in case you didn’t know), what interests him, musically, as well as his work on the series Catherine the Great. The HBO series features his music, and it’s the fourth and final part which Gregson-Williams has submitted for Emmy consideration in the category of Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score). It’s an interesting conversation, one well worth listening to. So, we hope you enjoy it.

Here is my interview with Rupert Gregson-Williams. Enjoy:

Be sure to check out Catherine the Great on HBO, if you haven’t already!

(Photo credit to Benjamin Ealovega)