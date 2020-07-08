Brian Tyler Stops By To Chat About “Yellowstone” And Working With Taylor Sheridan



Few composers in Hollywood are as busy as Brian Tyler is. Whether it’s film, television, or even video games, there’s always some form of media with Tyler’s music in it about to hit. Even right now, as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps the industry in limbo, he has several projects in the pipeline, including Taylor Sheridan’s potential 2020 Oscar player Those Who Wish Me Dead. Tyler’s first pairing with Sheridan, for the Paramount Network’s series Yellowstone, is actually what facilitated a recent chat between the two of us, which turned out to be about as easy-going and enjoyable as it gets.

Below you’ll find my interview with Tyler, who was incredibly generous with his time. We hit on his beginnings, both removed from movies and also when he got his cinematic debut on the independent scene, as well as his move towards franchise flicks, including some Marvel efforts. Mostly, however, we talk about his recent pairing with Sheridan, especially considering his work with Yellowstone is up for Emmy consideration, this time for Season Two. Voters are potentially going to be checking off his name in the category of Outstanding Music Composition For A Drama Series (Original Dramatic Score). Tyler was a lot of fun to speak with, so this was an absolute pleasure. He’s charming, witty, and actually able to educate you about the work of a composer. This is a good one, if I do say so myself…

Here now is my conversation with Brian Tyler. Enjoy:

Be sure to check out Yellowstone and stay tuned for more on Those Who Wish Me Dead!

(Photos courtesy of the Paramount Network)