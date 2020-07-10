Carter Burwell Talks “The Morning Show,” “Space Force,” And More



For years, Carter Burwell has been one of the absolute best composers in the industry. Working with not just the Coen Brothers, but the best that Hollywood has to offer, Burwell has nearly done it all. For the longest time, he was shockingly without an Academy Award nominations, but the last few years have finally seen Oscar reward him with a few nods. In addition to consistently strong work on the big screen, he’s recently been making a mark on the small screen, with compelling scores for both The Morning Show and Space Force. That television work, potentially about to be Emmy nominated, was the impetus for a phone call last week between the two of us, which I think you’ll all enjoy.

Below you’ll be able to hear my chat with Burwell. We got into a handful of topics, including how he approaches the current situation. For both The Morning Show as well as Space Force, Burwell is competing for Emmy noms in the category of Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score), and if name recognition, not to mention quality, is a major factor, look for him to be cited. Is an Emmy Award in his future? Quite possibly so, but regardless of that, I think this is a really interesting and even fun discussion between the two of us. Give it a listen and you decide…

Here now is my interview with Carter Burwell. Enjoy:

Be sure to check out The Morning Show on Apple TV+ and Space Force on Netflix!

(Photo credit by Tycho Burwell)