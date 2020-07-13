Talking “Disconnected” With Creators Matthew Leutwyler And Anton Laines



During the extended COVID-19 quarantine we’ve all been dealing with, there’s no right or wrong way to handle things. Some people have been less productive (myself included) than others, but there are a handful of folks who are really taking their creativity to the next level while in isolation. Matthew Leutwyler and Anton Laines are two such individuals, as they actually came up with a series during this time, centered around characters in this exact situation. Disconnected is described as “a weekly experimental drama series shot by the actors and produced remotely while under countrywide quarantine orders in the United States, India, United Kingdom, and Rwanda with a cast and crew of over 50 people based in 7 different time zones.” Putting most of us to shame, Leutwyler and Laines made something out of nothing, to say the least, so it was a pleasure to chat with them recently about this achievement and try to understand what spurred them on.

Below you will find my talk with Leutwyler and Laines. The show can be watched right here on their official website or on YouTube, and it’s really interesting. During our discussion, we got into how this came about, the challenges inherent in a production like this, how it’s still such a universal story, and what might come next. They’re both very passionate about the project, and it really does show. Six episodes in, they’ve really found a groove, crafting something both incredibly specific as well as completely relatable. It’s truly something worth taking note of. Anyone curious about this should really give it a shot. If you’re at all on the fence, listen to this and you’ll be pushed over the edge…

Here now is my interview with Matthew Leutwyler and Anton Laines. Enjoy:

Be sure to check out Disconnected, which can be seen here!