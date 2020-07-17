Updated Academy Award Predictions For The Middle Of July!



Here in the middle of July, one has the sense that the Oscars are a lifetime away. They may or may not be, depending on how the industry deals with the continuation of the Coronavirus pandemic, but if COVID-19 doesn’t have a say, we’re going to have an Academy Award ceremony next year. As such, predictions need to be updated, even if so much is in flux, still. So, as usual, take what you’ll see below with a huge grain of salt. Regardless, a snapshot in the middle of the year is worth something. The films and performances are still to be determined, but what you’ll find on my predictions are a variety of titles that could easily contend for love this upcoming season. Make of that what you will…

Here now is an updated look at my Academy Award predictions:

BEST PICTURE

1. Da 5 Bloods

2. The Trial of the Chicago 7

3. News of the World

4. Mank

5. West Side Story

6. Nomadland

7. C’mon C’mon

8. Ammonite

9. Stillwater

10. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Next in Line: 11. The White Tiger 12. The French Dispatch 13. 14. I’m Thinking of Ending Things 15. Tenet 16. Promising Young Woman 17. The Last Duel 18. The Eyes of Tammy Faye 19. On the Rocks 20. Hillbilly Elegy 21. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom 22. Dune 23. Those Who Wish Me Dead 24. Next Goal Wins 25. The King of Staten Island 26. Respect 27. Minari 28. Soul 29. The Way Back 30. The Invisible Man

BEST DIRECTOR

1. David Fincher – Mank

2. Spike Lee – Da 5 Bloods

3. Chloe Zhao – Nomadland

4. Paul Greengrass – News of the World

5. Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Next in Line: 6. Steven Spielberg – West Side Story 7. Mike Mills – C’mon C’mon 8. Christopher Nolan – Tenet 9. Tom McCarthy – Stillwater 10. Ridley Scott – The Last Duel

BEST ACTOR

1. Tom Hanks – News of the World

2. Matt Damon – Stillwater (or The Last Duel)

3. Gary Oldman – Mank

4. Joaquin Phoenix – C’mon C’mon

5. Ben Affleck – The Way Back

Next in Line: 6. Bill Murray – On the Rocks 7. Anthony Hopkins – The Father 8. Adam Driver – The Last Duel 9. Andrew Garfield – The Eyes of Tammy Faye 10. Michael Fassbender – Next Goal Wins

BEST ACTRESS

1. Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

2. Kate Winslet – Ammonite

3. Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

4. Frances McDormand – Nomadland

5. Amy Adams – Hillbilly Elegy

Next in Line: 6. Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom 7. Angelina Jolie – Those Who Wish Me Dead 8. Jennifer Hudson – Respect 9. Sidney Flanigan – Never Rarely Sometimes Always 10. Jessie Buckley – I’m Thinking of Ending Things

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

1. Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods (Could Go Lead)

2. Tom Burke – Mank

3. Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

4. David Strathairn – Nomadland

5. Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods (or Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Next in Line: 6. Jesse Plemons – I’m Thinking of Ending Things 7. Eddie Redmayne – The Trial of the Chicago 7 8. Joseph Gordon-Levitt – The Trial of the Chicago 7 9. Bill Murray – The French Dispatch 10. Ben Affleck – The Last Duel

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

1. Saoirse Ronan – Ammonite

2. Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

3. Rashida Jones – On the Rocks

4. Abigail Breslin – Stillwater

5. Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Next in Line: 6. Jodie Comer – The Last Duel 7. Gabby Hoffman – C’mon C’mon 8. Ariana DeBose – West Side Story 9. Lily Collins – Mank 10. Talia Ryder – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

1. The Trial of the Chicago 7

2. C’mon C’mon

3. Da 5 Bloods

4. Mank

5. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Next in Line: 6. The King of Staten Island 7. The French Dispatch 8. On the Rocks 9. Tenet 10. The Eyes of Tammy Faye

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

1. Nomadland

2. I’m Thinking of Ending Things

3. West Side Story

4. News of the World

5. Those Who Wish Me Dead

Next in Line: 6. The Last Duel 7. Next Goal Wins 8. Hillbilly Elegy 9. First Cow 10. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

1. Soul

2. Onward

3. Trolls World Tour

4. The Willoughbys

5. The Croods 2

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

1. Tenet

2. West Side Story

3. Mank

4. The French Dispatch

5. Dune

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

1. Mank

2. Tenet

3. West Side Story

4. Da 5 Bloods

5. Dune

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

1. Mank

2. The French Dispatch

3. The Last Duel

4. Emma.

5. Ammonite

BEST FILM EDITING

1. Tenet

2. Mank

3. News of the World

4. Dune

5. Da 5 Bloods

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

1. The French Dispatch

2. Mank

3. Dune

4. No Time to Die

5. Mulan

BEST SOUND MIXING

1. Tenet

2. West Side Story

3. Dune

4. No Time to Die

5. Soul

BEST SOUND EDITING

1. Tenet

2. West Side Story

3. Dune

4. No Time to Die

5. Soul

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

1. Tenet

2. Dune

3. Wonder Woman 1984

4. Black Widow

5. No Time to Die

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

1. Mank

2. Dune

3. Soul

4. The French Dispatch

5. Tenet

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

1. No Time to Die

2. Soul

3. Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

4. Miss Americana

5. Onward

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

1. Crip Camp

2. Dick Johnson is Dead

3. Miss Americana

4. Pray Away

5. Spaceship Earth

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

1. Ema

2. Young Ahmed

3. The Wild Goose Lake

4. Asia

5. Wake Up on Mars

Stay tuned for another update early on next month!