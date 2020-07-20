Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” Has Been Delayed Again…This Time Indefinitely



Well, it happened again, though this time feels a little bit different. Yes, Warner Bros. has once more delayed Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, his latest blockbuster film, making the announcement today. Obviously, the Coronavirus pandemic still leaves most movie theaters closed, with only some drive-in theater options really available. Clearly, that won’t be enough to help WB try and make $1B with their Nolan flick, so another delay makes sense. However, instead of just moving another two weeks, trying to maintain a summer release date, or even picking a spot in the fall or winter, they’ve removed it from the release schedule entirely, which is a new move. Read on for more…

The Hollywood Reporter has the story, detailing that the August 12th release date for Tenet will not be happening. What makes this different, aside from just COVID-19 continuing to wreck the industry, is that Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich is now saying that they will not treat the film like a normal release, which suggests that international markets will receive the flick before the United States. So, while we wait to hear for sure, it sure sounds like countries that have handled the virus will receive the movie at some point in the future, while the U.S. probably will have a substantially longer wait ahead.

Here’s a bit from their article, including the WB announcement:

The Aug. 12 release of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet has been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis and a surge in cases in some parts of the United States, Warner Bros. announced Monday.

As Hollywood grapples with a new normal brought on by the pandemic, the $200 million tentpole is no longer expected to get a conventional release and is likely to open first in overseas markets. And in the U.S., it could go out first in cities where cinemas can safely reopen, versus nationwide. Warners is expected to announce its new plan in the coming days.

This marks the third time Tenet has moved; it’s original launching pad was July 17, followed by July 31 and then Aug. 12. Nolan and Warners have remained intent on providing providing distressed cinema owners with a boost when theaters reopen. That position still holds.

“Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theater partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen,” said Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich.

“We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s wholly original and mind-blowing feature. We are not treating Tenet like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that,” Emmerich continued.

(Source: THR)