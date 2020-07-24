Paramount Pushes “A Quiet Place Part 2” And “Top Gun: Maverick” To Next Year!



The steady stream of theatrical content away from 2020 continues. In addition to Disney’s news yesterday, Paramount has also opted to shift some of their tentpoles to 2021. Namely, they’re again pushing A Quiet Place Part 2 and Top Gun: Maverick. The former was one of the very first films delayed this spring when the coronavirus pandemic hit, while the latter has shuffled twice now as well. Both are not taking their chances with this year, opting for next year, instead. Considering how COVID-19 is still such an issue and how movie theaters remain largely shuttered, can you blame them? Read on for more…

Variety has the story, detailing how both sequels are now firmly entrenched in 2021, when the world is hopefully back to normal. A Quiet Place Part 2, initially a March release here in 2020, is now hitting on April 23rd of next year (in between, it had been scheduled for September 6th of 2020). Top Gun: Maverick is jumping out of December, going to July 2nd of next year, giving itself another six months for theaters to get back to something resembling business as usual. Paramount has made other moves with some of their flicks, but these are two of the headline titles, to be sure.

“We truly believe that there is no movie-viewing experience like the one enjoyed in theatres,” said Paramount’s president of domestic distribution Chris Aronson, and president of international theatrical distribution Mark Viane. “We are committed to the theatrical experience and our exhibition partners, and want to stress that we are confident that, when the time comes, audiences everywhere will once again enjoy the singular joy of seeing Paramount films on the big screen.”

Along with Thursday’s announcement, the studio also set “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” a follow-up to this year’s box office smash, to open on April 8, 2022. Other changes to the calendar include a new “Jackass” film (from July 2021 to Sept. 3, 2021), “Under the Boardwalk” (July 22, 2022) and “The Tiger’s Apprentice” (from Feb. 11, 2022, to Feb. 10, 2023).

