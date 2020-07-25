The Top 25: Best Makeup & Hairstyling Winners



Slowly but surely, we’re once again coming to the end of the line for this series folks. Yes, this time around I’ll be tackling the last of the technical categories in this series. After this week, it’s all the remaining big eight categories from here on out. This one today is arguably one of the lesser tech categories, but still an interesting one. Which one is it? Well, it’s the Best Makeup & Hairstyling category. This isn’t a particularly prestigious category, but hey…it’s still one worth discussing a bit. You all mostly just want to see the lists that I do anyhow, so I have no problem obliging you good people there in that particular regard once again. All you have to do is just be a bit on the patient side over the next paragraph or so and you’ll get the goods front and center…

This time around, I’m once again going with the ever popular overview route for the discussion as you might have guessed. There’s an extra reason for that too…this category has only been in existence since the 1980’s, so it’s a smaller crop to pull from. Besides that, it really just comes down to taste again here (surprising, I know), with your opinion influencing what sort of winner you’re particularly partial to. It’s pretty much a matter of taste once again for us, which is pretty common for this series. As usual, I know a couple of of my selections here are going to seem a bit on the odd side, especially again when you see how high I ranked certain films, but that’s just the way it is. You can’t please everyone with this sort of a thing, so I won’t lie to myself in order to try.

Once again, I’ll basically just discuss my top ten a bit here now (and remember, there are really only about 35 or so contenders for the 25 spots). To me, the best winner of this category so far to date has been The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. The seamless blending of makeup and visual effects still stuns me to this day. It’s just magical in my eyes. That would be far and away my number one selection, but the rest of my top five choices are far from slouches. They are Ed Wood, Men in Black, Planet of the Apes (which technically won a special award before the category truly existed, but it’s my piece, so I’m counting it), and Terminator 2: Judgement Day. All are top notch, and they’re joined in the overall top ten by the likes of The Fly, Harry and the Hendersons, Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, Mask, and Pan’s Labyrinth. There may not be as much quantity to this particular category, but there sure is some quality on display. Especially the two most recent winners in Bombshell and Vice, we can see that, without a doubt.

Here now is how I’d rank the 25 top winners of the Best Makeup & Hairstyling Oscar:

25. Mrs. Doubtfire

24. Vice

23. The Nutty Professor

22. Braveheart

21. The Wolfman

20. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

19. An American Werewolf in London

18. Dallas Buyers Club

17. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

16. Mad Max: Fury Road

15. Dick Tracy

14. Bombshell

13. How the Grinch Stole Christmas

12. Star Trek

11. Bram Stoker’s Dracula

10. Mask

9. The Fly

8. Harry and the Hendersons

7. Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

6. Pan’s Labyrinth

5. Men in Black

4. Planet of the Apes

3. Terminator 2: Judgment Day

2. Ed Wood

1. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Honorable Mentions: Beetlejuice, Darkest Hour, Frida, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Les Misérables

Stay tuned for another one of these Top 25 installments next week as we continue to wrap up the series!