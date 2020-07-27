“Tenet” May Have A New Release Planned



Warner Bros. seems determined to keep Christopher Nolan happy and try to find a way to release Tenet in theaters this year. It appears today that a compromise has been reached, as the WB and Nolan seem to have found a way to truly do a non-traditional release. In short, the film is planning to hit screens overseas first, starting off with an international strategy in late August, with early September the targeted date for select cities in the United States, COVID-19 allowing, of course. Read on for more…

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tenet is now going to open stateside in the middle of an international rollout. Is this making the best of a bad situation? Probably, as the movie was never going to opt for a VOD release. There’s a chance this still changes, but it does seem like Warner Bros. is set on this path, figuring it’s the right way forward. Make of that what you will, ladies in gentlemen, in this coronavirus pandemic world where anything and everything can change.

Here’s a bit from the story:

In a win for those theater owners who are able to reopen, Tenet will now open first overseas in more than 70 countries starting on Aug. 26, followed by select U.S. cities on Sept. 3 in advance of the long Labor Day weekend.

The official dating news came a week after Warner Bros. said it was shelving a traditional release for Christopher Nolan’s film amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and that it could no longer wait for a global day-and-date release.

This means that Tenet could launch without such major U.S. markets as New York City and Los Angeles if cinemas in those cities are still unable to switch on the lights. As of Monday, local government and health authorities in more than 30 states have told theaters they can reopen, while cinemas can reopen in parts of 10 or so additional states.

Cinemas in the U.S. and across the globe are introducing staggered seating and heightened sanitary measure as they reopen.

Just six weeks ago, it would have been unfathomable to imagine debuting a $200 million tentpole without the entire U.S. moviegoing market in play. But with COVID-19 cases rising in L.A. and cinemas still shut in New York, the thinking has changed despite the risk of piracy.

Without new product, the box office could remain dark into next year, dragging down cinemas across the world and film studios.

Below are specific dates for various territories.

Wednesday, Aug. 26:

Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Holland, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Italy, Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom

Thursday, Aug. 27:

Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Canada, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Israel, Lebanon, Malaysia, Middle East, New Zealand, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates

Friday, Aug. 28:

East Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Norway, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Vietnam

Wednesday, Sept. 2:

United States

Thursday, Sept. 3:

Kuwait and Qatar

Thursday, Sept. 10:

Azerbaijan, CIS Others, Kazakhstan, Russia

Thursday, Sept. 17:

Cyprus

Friday, Sept. 18:

Japan

Dates TBD: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Puerto Rico, South Africa, Uruguay, Venezuela

Stay tuned for more…

(Source: THR)