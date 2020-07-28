Emmy Nominations For 2020 Led By Netflix And “Watchmen”
While the focus here is mostly on the world of film, television had one of its biggest days today, with the Emmy Award nominations announced for 2020. Obviously, TV is being impacted by COVID-19 as well as every other industry, but with a different timetable for eligible nominees, the Emmys are mostly immune from the coronavirus. As such, this morning saw a ton of the small screen’s best given a moment to shine (while also snubbing plenty of deserving work, as well). Leading the way was Watchmen, HBO’s critically acclaimed adaptation/spin-off of the graphic novel, though Netflix also had quite the showing.
Here are the Emmy nominations, in all their glory:
Drama Series
“Better Call Saul” (AMC)
“The Crown” (Netflix)
“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
“Killing Eve” (BBC America/AMC)
“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)
“Ozark” (Netflix)
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
“Succession” (HBO)
Comedy Series
“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)
“Dead to Me” (Netflix)
“The Good Place” (NBC)
“Insecure” (HBO)
“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)
“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)
“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)
Limited Series
“Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu)
“Mrs. America” (Hulu)
“Unbelievable” (Netflix)
“Unorthodox” (Netflix)
“Watchmen” (HBO)
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)
Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)
Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”)
Brian Cox (“Succession”)
Billy Porter (“Pose”)
Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)
Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)
Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)
Laura Linney (“Ozark”)
Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)
Zendaya (“Euphoria”)
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)
Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)
Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)
Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)
Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)
Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”)
Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)
Issa Rae (“Insecure”)
Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeremy Irons (“Watchmen”)
Hugh Jackman (“Bad Education”)
Paul Mescal (“Normal People”)
Jeremy Pope (“Hollywood”)
Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)
Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)
Regina King (“Watchmen”)
Octavia Spencer (“Self Made”)
Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere”)
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)
Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)
Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”)
Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)
Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)
Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)
Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”)
Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”)
Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)
Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”)
Julia Garner (“Ozark”)
Sarah Snook (“Succession”)
Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”)
William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”)
Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)
Sterling K. Brown (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
Mahershala Ali (“Ramy”)
Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)
Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”)
D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”)
Yvonne Orji (“Insecure”)
Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
Marin Hinkle (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)
Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”)
Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Dylan McDermott (“Hollywood”)
Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)
Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend”)
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Watchmen”)
Jovan Adepo (“Watchmen”)
Louis Gossett Jr. (“Watchmen”)
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Holland Taylor (“Hollywood”)
Uzo Aduba (“Mrs. America”)
Margo Martindale (“Mrs. America”)
Tracey Ullman (“Mrs. America”)
Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”)
Jean Smart (“Watchmen”)
Reality Competition
“The Masked Singer” (FOX)
“Nailed It” (Netflix)
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)
“Top Chef” (Bravo)
“The Voice” (NBC)
Variety Sketch Series
“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)
“Drunk History” (Comedy Central)
“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Variety Talk Series
“Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)
“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)
“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)
“Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)
Character Voice-Over Performance
Big Mouth • How To Have An Orgasm • Netflix
Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress
Central Park • Episode One • Apple TV+
20th Century Fox Television
Leslie Odom Jr. as Owen
Crank Yankers • Bobby Brown, Wanda Sykes & Kathy Griffin • Comedy Central
Kimmelot, ITV, Central Productions, LLC
Wanda Sykes as Gladys
The Mandalorian • Chapter 8: Redemption • Disney+
Lucasfilm Ltd.
Taika Waititi as IG-11
The Simpsons • Better Off Ned • Fox
Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television
Nancy Cartwright as Bart Simpson, Nelson, Ralph, Todd
The Simpsons • Frinkcoin • FOX
Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television
Hank Azaria as Professor Frink, Moe, Chief Wiggum, Carl, Cletus, Kirk, Sea Captain
Animated Program
Big Mouth • Disclosure The Movie: The Musical! • Netflix
Bob’s Burgers • Pig Trouble In Little Tina • Fox
20th Century Fox Television
BoJack Horseman • The View From Halfway Down • Netflix •
Tornante Productions, LLC
Rick And Morty • The Vat Of Acid Episode • Adult Swim
Rick and Morty, LLC
The Simpsons • Thanksgiving Of Horror • Fox
Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television
Short Form Animated Program
Forky Asks A Question: What Is Love? • Disney+
Pixar Animation Studios
Robot Chicken • Santa’s Dead (Spoiler Alert) Holiday Murder Thing Special • Adult Swim
Stoopid Buddy Stoodios
Steven Universe Future • Fragments • Cartoon Network
Cartoon Network Studios
Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One
Hour Or More)
Big Little Lies • What Have They Done? • The Bad Mother • I Want To Know • HBO Entertainment in association withBlossom Films, Hello Sunshine, David E. Kelley Productions and crazyrose Productions
John Paino, Production Designer
Austin Gorg, Art Director
Amy Wells, Set Decorator
The Handmaid’s Tale • Household • Hulu
MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Elisabeth Williams, Production Designer
Martha Sparrow, Art Director
Robert Hepburn, Set Decorator
Killing Eve • Are You From Pinner? • BBC America
Sid Gentle Films Ltd.
Laurence Dorman, Production Designer
Beckie Harvey, Art Director
Casey Williams, Set Decorator
The Morning Show • In The Dark Night Of The Soul It’s Always 3:30 In The Morning • Apple TV+
Media Res
John Paino, Production Designer
James F. Truesdale, Art Director
Amy Wells, Set Decorator
Ozark • Wartime • Netflix
Media Rights Capital
David Bomba, Production Designer
Sean Ryan Jennings, Art Director
Kim Leoleis, Set Decorator
Succession • This Is Not for Tears • HBO
HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions
Stephen H. Carter, Production Designer
Carmen Cardenas, Art Director
George DeTitta, Set Decorator
Ana Buljan, Set Decorator
Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
The Crown • Aberfan • Netflix
Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Martin Childs, Production Designer
Mark Raggett, Art Director
Alison Harvey, Set Decorator
Hollywood • Netflix
Netflix Matthew Flood Ferguson, Production Designer
Mark Robert Taylor, Art Director
Melissa Licht, Set Decorator
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage • A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo… • Prime Video
Amazon Studios
Bill Groom, Production Designer
Neil Prince, Art Director
Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator
Watchmen • An Almost Religious Awe • HBO
HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Kristian Milsted, Production Designer
Jay Pelissier, Art Director
Edward McLoughlin, Set Decorator
Westworld • Parce Domine • HBO
HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television
Howard Cummings, Production Designer
Jon Carlos, Art Director
Julie Ochipinti, Set Decorator
Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
GLOW • Up, Up, Up • Netflix
Tilted Productions
Todd Fjeldsted, Production Designer
Valerie Green, Art Director
Cynthia Slagter, Set Decorator
The Mandalorian • Chapter 1: The Mandalorian • Disney+
Lucasfilm Ltd.
Andrew L. Jones, Production Designer
Jeff Wisniewski, Art Director
Amanda Serino, Set Decorator
Space Force • THE LAUNCH • Netflix
Susie Mancini, Production Designer
Gary Warshaw, Art Director
Rachael Ferrara, Set Decorator
What We Do In The Shadows • Resurrection • Collaboration • Witches • FX Networks
FX Productions
Kate Bunch, Production Designer
Aleks Cameron, Art Director
Shayne Fox, Set Decorator
Will & Grace • We Love Lucy • NBC
Universal Television in association with KoMut Entertainment and Three Princesses and
a P
Glenda Rovello, Production Designer
Conny Boettger-Marinos, Art Director
Peter Gurski, Set Decorator
Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris • Outdoor Entertaining • Travel • truTV
A truTV production in association with A24
Jason Singleton, Production Designer
Katy Porter, Set Decorator
Naomi Munro, Art Director
Drunk History • Bad Blood • Comedy Central
Gary Sanchez Productions, Central Productions, LLC
Monica Sotto, Production Designer
Rae Deslich, Set Decorator
Linette McCown, Set Decorator
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Episode 629 • HBO
HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack
Productions and Avalon Television
Eric Morrell, Production Designer
Amanda Carzoli, Art Director
Queer Eye • We’re In Japan!: The Ideal Woman • Netflix
Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC
Thomas Rouse, Production Designer
Saturday Night Live • Host: Eddie Murphy • Host: John Mulaney • NBC
SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Eugene Lee, Production Designer
Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer
Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer
N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer
Production Design For A Variety Special
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards • NBC
dick clark productions, LLC in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association
Brian Stonest reet, Production Designer
Angel Herrera, Art Director
62nd Grammy Awards • CBS
AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC
Brian Stonest reet, Production Designer
Kristen Merlino, Art Director
Gloria Lamb, Art Director
Jason Howard, Set Decorator
The Little Mermaid Live! • ABC
Done + Dusted
Misty Buckley, Production Designer
Joe Celli, Art Director
Jason Howard, Set Decorator
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times” • ABC
Sony Pictures Television, Act III
Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street
Bernard Vyzga, Production Designer
Richard Rohrer, Art Director
Ron Olsen, Set Decorator
The Oscars • ABC
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Jason Sherwood, Production Designer
Alana Billingsley, Art Director
Casting For A Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO
HBO Entertainment
Allison Jones, Casting by
Ben Harris, Casting by
Dead To Me • Netflix
CBS Television Studios
Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by
Russell Scott, CSA, Casting by
Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by
Insecure • HBO
HBO Entertainment in association with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment
Victoria Thomas, CSA, Casting by
Matthew Maisto, Casting by
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video
Amazon Studios
Cindy Tolan, Casting by
Schitt’s Creek • Pop TV
Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.
Lisa Parasyn, CSA, Casting by
Jon Comerford, CSA, Casting by
What We Do In The Shadows • FX Networks
FX Productions
Gayle Keller, Casting by
Jenny Lewis, CSA, Canadian Casting By
Sara Kay, CSA, Canadian Casting By
Casting For A Drama Series
Big Little Lies • HBO
HBO Entertainment in association with Blossom Films, Hello Sunshine, David E. Kelley Productions and crazyrose Productions
David Rubin, Casting by
The Crown • Netflix
Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Nina Gold, Casting by
Robert Sterne, Casting by
The Handmaid’s Tale • Hulu
MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by
Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by
Russell Scott, CSA, Casting by
Robin D. Cook, CSA, Canadian Casting by
Killing Eve • BBC America •
Sid Gentle Films Ltd.
Gilly Poole, Casting by
Suzanne Crowley, Casting by
Ozark • Netflix
Media Rights Capital
Alexa L. Fogel, CSA, Casting by
Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting
Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting
Succession • HBO
HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions
Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by
Francine Maisler, CSA, Original Casting by
Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special
Mrs. America • FX Networks
FX Productions
Carmen Cuba, CSA, Casting by
Robin Cook, Location Casting
Normal People • Hulu
Hulu Originals in association with BBC
Louise Kiely, Casting by
Unbelievable • Netflix
CBS Television Studios
Laura Rosenthal, CSA, Casting by
Jodi Angst reich, CSA, Casting by
Kate Caldwell, CSA, Casting by
Melissa Kostenbauder, CSA, Casting by
Unorthodox • Netflix
Studio Airlift and RealFilm
Esther Kling, Casting by
Vicki Thomson, Location Casting
Maria Rölcke, Location Casting
Cornelia Mareth, Location Casting
Watchmen • HBO
HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Victoria Thomas, CSA, Casting by
Meagan Lewis, CSA, Location Casting
Casting For A Reality Program
Born This Way • A&E
Bunim/Murray Productions
Sasha Alpert, Casting by
Megan Sleeper, Casting by
Caitlyn Audet, Casting by
Love Is Blind • Netflix
Kinetic Content
Donna Driscoll, Casting by
Kelly Zack Castillo, Casting by
Megan Feldman, Casting by
Queer Eye • Netflix
Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC
Danielle Gervais, Casting by
Beyhan Oguz, Casting by
Pamela Vallarelli, Casting by
Ally Capriotti Grant, Location Casting
Hana Sakata, Location Casting
RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1
World of Wonder Productions
Goloka Bolte, Casting by
Ethan Petersen, Casting by
The Voice • NBC
MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. Michelle McNulty, CSA, Supervising Casting Producer
Holly Dale, Senior Casting Producer
Courtney Burns, Casting Producer
Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming
The Oscars • Routine: Come Alive (Opening Sequence) • ABC
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Jemel McWilliams, Choreographer
Savage X Fenty Show • Routines: Statues, Benches, Window • Prime Video
Amazon Studios
Parris Goebel, Choreographer
So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: I’ll Be Seeing You, Mambo Italiano, The Girl From Ipanema • FOX
dick clark productions, LLC and 19 Entertainment
Al Blackstone, Choreographer
So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: Enough Is Enough, Sign Of The Times • FOX
dick clark productions, LLC and 19 Entertainment
Travis Wall, Choreographer
World Of Dance • Routines: Dos Jueyes, El Ray Timbal • NBC
Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance
Jefferson Benjumea, Choreographer
Adrianita Avila, Choreographer
Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series
Bob Hearts Abishola • Ice Cream For Breakfast • CBS
Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Patti Lee, ASC, Director of Photography
Family Reunion • Remember Black Elvis? • Netflix
John Simmons, ASC, Director of Photography
The Ranch • It Ain’t My Falt • Netflix
Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography
Will & Grace • Accidentally On Porpoise • NBC
Universal Television in association with KoMut Entertainment and Three Princesses and a P
Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography
Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
The End Of The F***ing World • Episode 2 • Netflix
Clerkenwell Films / Dominic Buchanan Productions
Benedict Spence, Director of Photography
Homecoming • Giant • Prime Video • Universal Cable Productions, LLC, Amazon Studios
Jas Shelton, ASC, Director of Photography
Insecure • Lowkey Happy • HBO
HBO Entertainment in association with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment
Kira Kelly, Director of Photography
Insecure • Lowkey Lost • HBO
HBO Entertainment in association with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment
Ava Berkofsky, Director of Photography
The Mandalorian • Chapter 7: The Reckoning • Disney+
Lucasfilm Ltd.
Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS, Director of Photography
Baz Idoine, Director of Photography
Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
The Crown • Aberfan • Netflix
Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Adriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC, Director of Photography
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage • Prime Video
Amazon Studios M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography
Mindhunter • Episode 6 • Netflix
Erik Messerschmidt, Director of Photography
Ozark • Boss Fight • Netflix
Media Rights Capital
Armando Salas, ASC, Director of Photography
Ozark • Civil Union • Netflix
Media Rights Capital
Ben Kutchins, Director of Photography
Tales From The Loop • Loop • Prime Video
Fox21 Television Studios and Amazon Studios
Jeff Cronenweth, ASC, Director of Photography
Westworld • Parce Domine • HBO
HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television
Paul Cameron, ASC, Director of Photography
Congrats to all of the nominees!