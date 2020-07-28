Emmy Nominations For 2020 Led By Netflix And “Watchmen”



While the focus here is mostly on the world of film, television had one of its biggest days today, with the Emmy Award nominations announced for 2020. Obviously, TV is being impacted by COVID-19 as well as every other industry, but with a different timetable for eligible nominees, the Emmys are mostly immune from the coronavirus. As such, this morning saw a ton of the small screen’s best given a moment to shine (while also snubbing plenty of deserving work, as well). Leading the way was Watchmen, HBO’s critically acclaimed adaptation/spin-off of the graphic novel, though Netflix also had quite the showing.

Here are the Emmy nominations, in all their glory:

Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America/AMC)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

Comedy Series

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Dead to Me” (Netflix)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“Insecure” (HBO)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Limited Series

“Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu)

“Mrs. America” (Hulu)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

“Watchmen” (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons (“Watchmen”)

Hugh Jackman (“Bad Education”)

Paul Mescal (“Normal People”)

Jeremy Pope (“Hollywood”)

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)

Regina King (“Watchmen”)

Octavia Spencer (“Self Made”)

Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere”)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)

Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”)

Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”)

Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”)

William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”)

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)

Sterling K. Brown (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Mahershala Ali (“Ramy”)

Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”)

D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”)

Yvonne Orji (“Insecure”)

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Marin Hinkle (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”)

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Dylan McDermott (“Hollywood”)

Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)

Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend”)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Watchmen”)

Jovan Adepo (“Watchmen”)

Louis Gossett Jr. (“Watchmen”)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Holland Taylor (“Hollywood”)

Uzo Aduba (“Mrs. America”)

Margo Martindale (“Mrs. America”)

Tracey Ullman (“Mrs. America”)

Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”)

Jean Smart (“Watchmen”)

Reality Competition

“The Masked Singer” (FOX)

“Nailed It” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Variety Sketch Series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)

“Drunk History” (Comedy Central)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Variety Talk Series

“Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Character Voice-Over Performance

Big Mouth • How To Have An Orgasm • Netflix

Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress

Central Park • Episode One • Apple TV+

20th Century Fox Television

Leslie Odom Jr. as Owen

Crank Yankers • Bobby Brown, Wanda Sykes & Kathy Griffin • Comedy Central

Kimmelot, ITV, Central Productions, LLC

Wanda Sykes as Gladys

The Mandalorian • Chapter 8: Redemption • Disney+

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Taika Waititi as IG-11

The Simpsons • Better Off Ned • Fox

Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television

Nancy Cartwright as Bart Simpson, Nelson, Ralph, Todd

The Simpsons • Frinkcoin • FOX

Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television

Hank Azaria as Professor Frink, Moe, Chief Wiggum, Carl, Cletus, Kirk, Sea Captain

Animated Program

Big Mouth • Disclosure The Movie: The Musical! • Netflix

Bob’s Burgers • Pig Trouble In Little Tina • Fox

20th Century Fox Television

BoJack Horseman • The View From Halfway Down • Netflix •

Tornante Productions, LLC

Rick And Morty • The Vat Of Acid Episode • Adult Swim

Rick and Morty, LLC

The Simpsons • Thanksgiving Of Horror • Fox

Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television

Short Form Animated Program

Forky Asks A Question: What Is Love? • Disney+

Pixar Animation Studios

Robot Chicken • Santa’s Dead (Spoiler Alert) Holiday Murder Thing Special • Adult Swim

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios

Steven Universe Future • Fragments • Cartoon Network

Cartoon Network Studios

Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One

Hour Or More)

Big Little Lies • What Have They Done? • The Bad Mother • I Want To Know • HBO Entertainment in association withBlossom Films, Hello Sunshine, David E. Kelley Productions and crazyrose Productions

John Paino, Production Designer

Austin Gorg, Art Director

Amy Wells, Set Decorator

The Handmaid’s Tale • Household • Hulu

MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Elisabeth Williams, Production Designer

Martha Sparrow, Art Director

Robert Hepburn, Set Decorator

Killing Eve • Are You From Pinner? • BBC America

Sid Gentle Films Ltd.

Laurence Dorman, Production Designer

Beckie Harvey, Art Director

Casey Williams, Set Decorator

The Morning Show • In The Dark Night Of The Soul It’s Always 3:30 In The Morning • Apple TV+

Media Res

John Paino, Production Designer

James F. Truesdale, Art Director

Amy Wells, Set Decorator

Ozark • Wartime • Netflix

Media Rights Capital

David Bomba, Production Designer

Sean Ryan Jennings, Art Director

Kim Leoleis, Set Decorator

Succession • This Is Not for Tears • HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions

Stephen H. Carter, Production Designer

Carmen Cardenas, Art Director

George DeTitta, Set Decorator

Ana Buljan, Set Decorator

Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

The Crown • Aberfan • Netflix

Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Martin Childs, Production Designer

Mark Raggett, Art Director

Alison Harvey, Set Decorator

Hollywood • Netflix

Netflix Matthew Flood Ferguson, Production Designer

Mark Robert Taylor, Art Director

Melissa Licht, Set Decorator

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage • A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo… • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Bill Groom, Production Designer

Neil Prince, Art Director

Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator

Watchmen • An Almost Religious Awe • HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

Kristian Milsted, Production Designer

Jay Pelissier, Art Director

Edward McLoughlin, Set Decorator

Westworld • Parce Domine • HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television

Howard Cummings, Production Designer

Jon Carlos, Art Director

Julie Ochipinti, Set Decorator

Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

GLOW • Up, Up, Up • Netflix

Tilted Productions

Todd Fjeldsted, Production Designer

Valerie Green, Art Director

Cynthia Slagter, Set Decorator

The Mandalorian • Chapter 1: The Mandalorian • Disney+

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Andrew L. Jones, Production Designer

Jeff Wisniewski, Art Director

Amanda Serino, Set Decorator

Space Force • THE LAUNCH • Netflix

Susie Mancini, Production Designer

Gary Warshaw, Art Director

Rachael Ferrara, Set Decorator

What We Do In The Shadows • Resurrection • Collaboration • Witches • FX Networks

FX Productions

Kate Bunch, Production Designer

Aleks Cameron, Art Director

Shayne Fox, Set Decorator

Will & Grace • We Love Lucy • NBC

Universal Television in association with KoMut Entertainment and Three Princesses and

a P

Glenda Rovello, Production Designer

Conny Boettger-Marinos, Art Director

Peter Gurski, Set Decorator

Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris • Outdoor Entertaining • Travel • truTV

A truTV production in association with A24

Jason Singleton, Production Designer

Katy Porter, Set Decorator

Naomi Munro, Art Director

Drunk History • Bad Blood • Comedy Central

Gary Sanchez Productions, Central Productions, LLC

Monica Sotto, Production Designer

Rae Deslich, Set Decorator

Linette McCown, Set Decorator

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Episode 629 • HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack

Productions and Avalon Television

Eric Morrell, Production Designer

Amanda Carzoli, Art Director

Queer Eye • We’re In Japan!: The Ideal Woman • Netflix

Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC

Thomas Rouse, Production Designer

Saturday Night Live • Host: Eddie Murphy • Host: John Mulaney • NBC

SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Eugene Lee, Production Designer

Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer

Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer

N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer

Production Design For A Variety Special

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards • NBC

dick clark productions, LLC in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Brian Stonest reet, Production Designer

Angel Herrera, Art Director

62nd Grammy Awards • CBS

AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC

Brian Stonest reet, Production Designer

Kristen Merlino, Art Director

Gloria Lamb, Art Director

Jason Howard, Set Decorator

The Little Mermaid Live! • ABC

Done + Dusted

Misty Buckley, Production Designer

Joe Celli, Art Director

Jason Howard, Set Decorator

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times” • ABC

Sony Pictures Television, Act III

Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street

Bernard Vyzga, Production Designer

Richard Rohrer, Art Director

Ron Olsen, Set Decorator

The Oscars • ABC

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Jason Sherwood, Production Designer

Alana Billingsley, Art Director

Casting For A Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO

HBO Entertainment

Allison Jones, Casting by

Ben Harris, Casting by

Dead To Me • Netflix

CBS Television Studios

Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by

Russell Scott, CSA, Casting by

Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by

Insecure • HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment

Victoria Thomas, CSA, Casting by

Matthew Maisto, Casting by

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Cindy Tolan, Casting by

Schitt’s Creek • Pop TV

Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.

Lisa Parasyn, CSA, Casting by

Jon Comerford, CSA, Casting by

What We Do In The Shadows • FX Networks

FX Productions

Gayle Keller, Casting by

Jenny Lewis, CSA, Canadian Casting By

Sara Kay, CSA, Canadian Casting By

Casting For A Drama Series

Big Little Lies • HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Blossom Films, Hello Sunshine, David E. Kelley Productions and crazyrose Productions

David Rubin, Casting by

The Crown • Netflix

Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Nina Gold, Casting by

Robert Sterne, Casting by

The Handmaid’s Tale • Hulu

MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by

Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by

Russell Scott, CSA, Casting by

Robin D. Cook, CSA, Canadian Casting by

Killing Eve • BBC America •

Sid Gentle Films Ltd.

Gilly Poole, Casting by

Suzanne Crowley, Casting by

Ozark • Netflix

Media Rights Capital

Alexa L. Fogel, CSA, Casting by

Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting

Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting

Succession • HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions

Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by

Francine Maisler, CSA, Original Casting by

Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special

Mrs. America • FX Networks

FX Productions

Carmen Cuba, CSA, Casting by

Robin Cook, Location Casting

Normal People • Hulu

Hulu Originals in association with BBC

Louise Kiely, Casting by

Unbelievable • Netflix

CBS Television Studios

Laura Rosenthal, CSA, Casting by

Jodi Angst reich, CSA, Casting by

Kate Caldwell, CSA, Casting by

Melissa Kostenbauder, CSA, Casting by

Unorthodox • Netflix

Studio Airlift and RealFilm

Esther Kling, Casting by

Vicki Thomson, Location Casting

Maria Rölcke, Location Casting

Cornelia Mareth, Location Casting

Watchmen • HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

Victoria Thomas, CSA, Casting by

Meagan Lewis, CSA, Location Casting

Casting For A Reality Program

Born This Way • A&E

Bunim/Murray Productions

Sasha Alpert, Casting by

Megan Sleeper, Casting by

Caitlyn Audet, Casting by

Love Is Blind • Netflix

Kinetic Content

Donna Driscoll, Casting by

Kelly Zack Castillo, Casting by

Megan Feldman, Casting by

Queer Eye • Netflix

Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC

Danielle Gervais, Casting by

Beyhan Oguz, Casting by

Pamela Vallarelli, Casting by

Ally Capriotti Grant, Location Casting

Hana Sakata, Location Casting

RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1

World of Wonder Productions

Goloka Bolte, Casting by

Ethan Petersen, Casting by

The Voice • NBC

MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. Michelle McNulty, CSA, Supervising Casting Producer

Holly Dale, Senior Casting Producer

Courtney Burns, Casting Producer

Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming

The Oscars • Routine: Come Alive (Opening Sequence) • ABC

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Jemel McWilliams, Choreographer

Savage X Fenty Show • Routines: Statues, Benches, Window • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Parris Goebel, Choreographer

So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: I’ll Be Seeing You, Mambo Italiano, The Girl From Ipanema • FOX

dick clark productions, LLC and 19 Entertainment

Al Blackstone, Choreographer

So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: Enough Is Enough, Sign Of The Times • FOX

dick clark productions, LLC and 19 Entertainment

Travis Wall, Choreographer

World Of Dance • Routines: Dos Jueyes, El Ray Timbal • NBC

Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance

Jefferson Benjumea, Choreographer

Adrianita Avila, Choreographer

Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series

Bob Hearts Abishola • Ice Cream For Breakfast • CBS

Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Patti Lee, ASC, Director of Photography

Family Reunion • Remember Black Elvis? • Netflix

John Simmons, ASC, Director of Photography

The Ranch • It Ain’t My Falt • Netflix

Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography

Will & Grace • Accidentally On Porpoise • NBC

Universal Television in association with KoMut Entertainment and Three Princesses and a P

Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography

Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

The End Of The F***ing World • Episode 2 • Netflix

Clerkenwell Films / Dominic Buchanan Productions

Benedict Spence, Director of Photography

Homecoming • Giant • Prime Video • Universal Cable Productions, LLC, Amazon Studios

Jas Shelton, ASC, Director of Photography

Insecure • Lowkey Happy • HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment

Kira Kelly, Director of Photography

Insecure • Lowkey Lost • HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment

Ava Berkofsky, Director of Photography

The Mandalorian • Chapter 7: The Reckoning • Disney+

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS, Director of Photography

Baz Idoine, Director of Photography

Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

The Crown • Aberfan • Netflix

Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Adriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC, Director of Photography

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage • Prime Video

Amazon Studios M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography

Mindhunter • Episode 6 • Netflix

Erik Messerschmidt, Director of Photography

Ozark • Boss Fight • Netflix

Media Rights Capital

Armando Salas, ASC, Director of Photography

Ozark • Civil Union • Netflix

Media Rights Capital

Ben Kutchins, Director of Photography

Tales From The Loop • Loop • Prime Video

Fox21 Television Studios and Amazon Studios

Jeff Cronenweth, ASC, Director of Photography

Westworld • Parce Domine • HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television

Paul Cameron, ASC, Director of Photography

Congrats to all of the nominees!