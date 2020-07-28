The Venice Film Festival Reveals Its Lineup



Hot on the heels of the 2020 New York Film Festival releasing its first selection in Nomadland (taking the Centerpiece slot at the fest), Venice is chiming in as well. Not only are they also going to be showing Chloe Zhao’s movie, but the festival has in fact unveiled its entire lineup for this year. It’s a crop of titles that’s low on flashy name recognition, at least for now, but it’s an international group that should hopefully be cause for some celebration in the cinematic world. These days, that’s hard to come by, to say the least. Read on for the entire list…

If there’s something else of note besides Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland at Venice right now, it’s either The Duke from Roger Michell, starring Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren, or The World to Come. The former is a crime comedy, while the latter is a Casey Affleck led drama from Mona Fastvold, which also features Christopher Abbott, Vanessa Kirby, and Katherine Waterston. Nomadland is clearly the one to watch, but the festival certainly will not just be one flick, that’s for sure.

Here is what is going to be playing at the Venice Film Festival this year:

VENEZIA 77 – COMPETITION

In Between Dying, dir: Hilal Baydarov

Le Sorelle Macaluso, dir: Emma Dante

The World To Come, dir: Mona Fastvold

Nuevo Orden, dir: Michel Franco

Lovers, dir: Nicole Garcia

Laila in Haifa, dir: Amos Gitai

Dear Comrades, dir: Andrei Konchalovsky

Wife Of A Spy, dir: Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Sun Children, dir: Majid Majidi

Pieces Of A Woman, dir: Kornel Mundruczo

Miss Marx, dir: Susanna Nicchiarelli

Padrenostro, dir: Claudio Noce

Notturno, dir: Gianfranco Rosi

Never Gonna Snow Again, dirs: Malgorzata Szumowska, Michal Englert

The Disciple, dir: Chaitanya Tamhane

And Tomorrow The Entire World, dir: Julia Von Heinz

Quo Vadis, Aida?, dir: Jasmila Zbanic

Nomadland, dir: Chloé Zhao

HORIZONS

Apples, dir: Christos Nikou

La Troisième Guerre, dir: Giovanni Aloi

Milestone, dir: Ivan Ayr

The Wasteland, dir: Ahmad Bahrami

The Man Who Sold His Skin, dir: Kaouther Ben Hania

I Predatori, dir: Pietro Castellitto

Mainstream, dir: Gia Coppola

Genus Pan, dir: Lav Diaz

Zanka Contact, dir: Ismael El Iraki

Guerra E Pace, dirs: Martina Parenti, Massimo D’Anolfi

La Nuit Des Rois, dir: Philippe Lacôte

The Furnace, dir: Roderick Mackay

Careless Crime, dir: Shahram Mokri

Gaza Mon Amour, dirs: Tarzan Nasser, Arab Nasser

Selva Tragica, dir: Yulene Olaizola

Nowhere Special, dir: Uberto Pasolini

Listen, dir: Ana Rocha de Sousa

The Best Is Yet To Come, dir: Wang Jing

Yellow Cat, dir: Adilkhan Yerzhanov

OUT OF COMPETITION – SPECIAL SCREENINGS

30 Monedas, Episode 1, dir: Alex de la Iglesia

Princesse Europe, dir: Camille Lotteau

Omelia Contadina, dir: Alice Rohrwacher Jr

OUT OF COMPETITION – FICTION

Lacci, dir: Daniele Lucheti

Lasciami Andare, dir: Stefano Mordini

Mandibules, dir: Quentin Dupieux

Love After Love, dir: Ann Hui

Assandira, dir: Salvatore Mereu

The Duke, dir: Roger Michell

Night In Paradise, dir: Park Soon-jung

Mosquito State, dir: Filip Jan Rymsza

OUT OF COMPETITION – NON-FICTION

Sportin’ Life, dir: Abel Ferrara

Crazy, Not Insane, dir: Alex Gibney

Greta, dir: Nathan Grossman

Salvatore, Shoemaker Of Dreams, dir: Luca Guadagnino

Final Account, dir: Luke Holland

La Verita Su La Dolce Vita, dir: Giuseppe Pedersoli

Molecole, dir: Andrea Segre

Narciso Em Ferias, dirs: Renato Terra, Ricardo Calil

Paulo Conte, Via Con Me, dir: Giorgio Verdelli

Hopper/Welles, dir: Orson Welles

Stay tuned for more out of Venice!