Kevin Smith’s Horror Anthology “Killroy Was Here” Gets A Trailer



For anyone who loves Kevin Smith (and it’s no secret that I’m chief among them), it’s been a bit of a wait for news on Killroy Was Here. Shot a few years ago, the horror anthology took a backseat to Jay and Silent Bob Reboot in the wake of Smith’s heart attack, but now, while doing a virtual version of his annual Comic-Con panel, it has revealed itself. Yes, Smith debuted a Trailer for the film, with hopes that it might be out either later on this year, or early next year. You can see the Trailer below, but first, a bit about what the flick is about!

The movie is a horror anthology, loosely based on the Kilroy Was Here graffiti symbol from World War II. For those who don’t know, here’s a bit about that, from Wikipedia: “Kilroy was here is an American symbol that became popular during World War II, typically seen in graffiti. Its origin is debated, but the phrase and the distinctive accompanying doodle became associated with GIs in the 1940s: a bald-headed man (sometimes depicted as having a few hairs) with a prominent nose peeking over a wall with his fingers clutching the wall. “Initially meant to be a Krampus fright flick, the anthology features a handful of stories involving a different myth stalking unsuspecting victims. The plot isn’t really shown here, but chaos sure ensues before long. Smith directs, while having penned the script with Andrew McElfresh, his Edumacation podcast co-host. The cast includes Betty Aberlin, Ralph Garman, Azita Ghanizada, Chris Jericho, Jason Mewes, Ryan O’Nan, Harley Quinn Smith, and more. Brandon D. Hyde handles the cinematography, with much of the below the line work having been done in conjunction with the Ringling College of Art and Design.

From the looks of the Trailer, it appears like this is Kevin Smith’s take on the low-budget slasher genre. Considering how singular and unique his efforts in horror like Red State and Tusk have been, that alone is cause for some intrigue. Smith getting experimental and weird always means interesting results, so this should be no exception. It looks different, gory, and tells a story we haven’t seen before. Count me in. For now, we just have this Trailer to check out, so give it a look now and sit tight for more…

Here now is the Trailer for Killroy Was Here:



Stay tuned for more on Killroy Was Here!