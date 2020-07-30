The Toronto International Film Festival Showcases Its Full Lineup



After unveiling a few of the works that would be at the fest, the Toronto International Film Festival has today releases their full lineup for 2020. Obviously, this comes in the wake of COVID-19 and the coronavirus pandemic changing what film festivals will be like this year. Toronto had already detailed that their festival will be a hybrid of limited in person screenings and virtual ones, but now we have a better idea of what will be playing. At first glance, the fest does seem to have less in the way of overt Oscar bait than usual, but that might be deceiving. After all, the Academy Awards will be picking through a different crop than planned, to begin with, so perhaps TIFF will still debut some major players?

Joining the previously announced flicks like Francis Lee’s Ammonite (as well as Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland), Toronto has added movies like Regina King’s directorial debut One Night in Miami and Viggo Mortensen’s Falling to their slate. There’s also J Blakeson’s I Care A Lot and Florian Zeller’s The Father, among many others, as you’ll see below. Obviously, TIFF is going to be a lot different this year, but the hope is clearly to still showcase a ton of films from all around the world, and rightly so. Even if the pomp and circumstance won’t be there, the quality cinema still will be.

Here now are all of the TIFF titles for 2020:

Toronto Lineup 2020

180 Degree Rule Farnoosh Samadi | Iran

76 Days Hao Wu, Anonymous, Weixi Chen | USA

Ammonite Francis Lee | United Kingdom

Another Round (Druk) Thomas Vinterberg | Denmark

Bandar Band Manijeh Hekmat | Iran/Germany

Beans Tracey Deer | Canada

Beginning (Dasatskisi) Dea Kulumbegashvili | Georgia/France

The Best is Yet to Come (Bu Zhi Bu Xiu) Wang Jing | China

Bruised Halle Berry | USA

City Hall Frederick Wiseman | USA

Concrete Cowboy Ricky Staub | USA

Opening Night Film – David Byrne’s American Utopia Spike Lee | USA

The Disciple Chaitanya Tamhane | India

Enemies of the State Sonia Kennebeck | USA

Falling Viggo Mortensen | Canada/United Kingdom

The Father Florian Zeller | United Kingdom/France

Fauna Nicolás Pereda | Mexico/Canada

Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds Werner Herzog, Clive Oppenheimer | United Kingdom/USA

Gaza mon amour Tarzan Nasser, Arab Nasser | France/Germany/Portugal/Palestine/Qatar

Get the Hell Out (Tao Chu Li Fa Yuan) I-Fan Wang | Taiwan

Good Joe Bell Reinaldo Marcus Green | USA

I Care A Lot J Blakeson | United Kingdom

Inconvenient Indian Michelle Latimer | Canada

The Inheritance Ephraim Asili | USA

Lift Like a Girl (Ash Ya Captain) Mayye Zayed | Egypt/Germany/Denmark

Limbo Ben Sharrock | United Kingdom

Memory House (Casa de Antiguidades) João Paulo Miranda Maria | Brazil/France

MLK/FBI Sam Pollard | USA

The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel Joel Bakan, Jennifer Abbott | Canada

New Order (Nuevo orden) Michel Franco | Mexico

Night of the Kings (La Nuit des Rois) Philippe Lacôte | Côte d’Ivoire/France/Canada/Senegal

Nomadland Chloé Zhao | USA

No Ordinary Man Aisling Chin-Yee, Chase Joynt | Canada

Notturno Gianfranco Rosi | Italy/France/Germany

One Night in Miami Regina King | USA

Penguin Bloom Glendyn Ivin | Australia

Pieces of a Woman Kornél Mundruczó | USA/Canada/Hungary

Preparations to Be Together For an Unknown Period of Time (Felkészülés meghatározatlan ideig tartó együttlétre) Lili Horvát | Hungary

Quo Vadis, Aïda? Jasmila Žbanić | Bosnia and Herzegovina/Norway/The Netherlands/Austria/Romania/France/Germany/Poland/Turkey

Shadow In The Cloud Roseanne Liang | USA/New Zealand

Shiva Baby Emma Seligman | USA/Canada

Spring Blossom Suzanne Lindon | France

Closing Night Presentation – A Suitable Boy Mira Nair | United Kingdom/India

Summer of 85 (Été 85) François Ozon | France

The Third Day Felix Barrett, Dennis Kelly | United Kingdom

Trickster Michelle Latimer | Canada

True Mothers (Asa Ga Kuru) Naomi Kawase | Japan

Under the Open Sky (Subarashiki Sekai) Miwa Nishikawa | Japan

Violation Madeleine Sims-Fewer, Dusty Mancinelli | Canada

Wildfire Cathy Brady | United Kingdom/Ireland

