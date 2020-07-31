Updated Academy Award Predictions For The End Of July!



With August coming tomorrow, this would usually be prime time for a new updated to Oscar predictions. However, these are not normal times, so for many pundits, awards season prognostication is on hold. Call me crazy, though, but I’m keeping at it. Am I (as I stated on social media earlier on this month) just rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic? For sure. Does that stop me? Not at all. I’m still making some guesses, trying to figure out what may or may not happen when the Academy begins to actually think about contenders. Plus, it’s a minor feeling of normalcy, and we all need that these days, in whatever form you can find it. For me, this is one of them.

New predictions can be found below. Interestingly, I’d pulled out Christopher Nolan’s Tenet for a bit, in between the last update and this one, but it’s back now, due to its presumed 2020 release. Moreover, there’s a jump up for Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, which Netflix seems poised to give a big push to. Essentially, it looks like this is Netflix’s to lose, Best Picture wise, as in addition to The Trial of the Chicago 7, they obviously have David Fincher’s Mank still to come, as well as Ron Howard’s Hillbilly Elegy and Charlie Kaufman’s I’m Thinking of Ending Things, alongside the already released Da 5 Bloods from Spike Lee (plus potentially big contenders like Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and The White Tiger). Bet against them at your own risk…

Here now are some updated Academy Award predictions:

BEST PICTURE

1. The Trial of the Chicago 7

2. Mank

3. News of the World

4. Da 5 Bloods

5. West Side Story

6. Nomadland

7. C’mon C’mon

8. Ammonite

9. Stillwater

10. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Next in Line: 11. Tenet 12. The French Dispatch 13. 14. I’m Thinking of Ending Things 15. The White Tiger 16. Minari 17. Hillbilly Elegy 18. Promising Young Woman 19. The Eyes of Tammy Faye 20. Those Who Wish Me Dead 21. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom 22. On the Rocks 23. Soul 24. The King of Staten Island 25. Respect 26. First Cow 27. Dune 28. Happiest Season 29. Next Goal Wins 30. The Way Back

BEST DIRECTOR

1. David Fincher – Mank

2. Spike Lee – Da 5 Bloods

3. Chloe Zhao – Nomadland

4. Paul Greengrass – News of the World

5. Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Next in Line: 6. Christopher Nolan – Tenet 7. Steven Spielberg – West Side Story 8. Mike Mills – C’mon C’mon 9. Tom McCarthy – Stillwater 10. Eliza Hittman – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

BEST ACTOR

1. Tom Hanks – News of the World

2. Matt Damon – Stillwater

3. Gary Oldman – Mank

4. Joaquin Phoenix – C’mon C’mon

5. Ben Affleck – The Way Back

Next in Line: 6. Bill Murray – On the Rocks 7. Anthony Hopkins – The Father 8. Andrew Garfield – The Eyes of Tammy Faye 9. Michael Fassbender – Next Goal Wins 10. Steven Yeun – Minari

BEST ACTRESS

1. Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

2. Kate Winslet – Ammonite

3. Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

4. Frances McDormand – Nomadland

5. Sidney Flanigan – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Next in Line: 6. Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom 7. Angelina Jolie – Those Who Wish Me Dead 8. Amy Adams – Hillbilly Elegy 9. Jennifer Hudson – Respect 10. Jessie Buckley – I’m Thinking of Ending Things

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

1. Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods (Could Go Lead)

2. Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Could Go Lead)

3. Tom Burke – Mank

4. Eddie Redmayne – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Could Go Lead)

5. David Strathairn – Nomadland

Next in Line: 6. Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods (or Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) 7. Jesse Plemons – I’m Thinking of Ending Things 8. Jeremy Strong – The Trial of the Chicago 7 9. Bill Murray – The French Dispatch 10. Clark Peters – Da 5 Bloods

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

1. Saoirse Ronan – Ammonite

2. Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

3. Rashida Jones – On the Rocks

4. Abigail Breslin – Stillwater

5. Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Next in Line: 6. Gabby Hoffman – C’mon C’mon 7. Ariana DeBose – West Side Story 8. Lily Collins – Mank 9. Gabby Hoffman – C’mon C’mon 9. Talia Ryder – Never Rarely Sometimes Always 10. Marisa Tomei – The King of Staten Island

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

1. The Trial of the Chicago 7

2. C’mon C’mon

3. Da 5 Bloods

4. Mank

5. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Next in Line: 6. The King of Staten Island 7. The French Dispatch 8. Ammonite 9. Tenet 10. On the Rocks

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

1. Nomadland

2. I’m Thinking of Ending Things

3. West Side Story

4. News of the World

5. Those Who Wish Me Dead

Next in Line: 6. Next Goal Wins 7. Hillbilly Elegy 8. First Cow 9. Dune 10. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

1. Soul

2. Onward

3. Trolls World Tour

4. The Willoughbys

5. The Croods 2

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

1. Mank

2. West Side Story

3. The French Dispatch

4. Dune

5. Tenet

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

1. Mank

2. Da 5 Bloods

3. Tenet

4. West Side Story

5. Dune

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

1. Mank

2. The French Dispatch

3. Ammonite

4. Emma.

5. The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST FILM EDITING

1. Mank

2. Tenet

3. The Trial of the Chicago 7

4. News of the World

5. Dune

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

1. The French Dispatch

2. Mank

3. Dune

4. No Time to Die

5. Mulan

BEST SOUND MIXING

1. Tenet

2. West Side Story

3. Soul

4. Dune

5. No Time to Die

BEST SOUND EDITING

1. Tenet

2. West Side Story

3. Soul

4. Dune

5. No Time to Die

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

1. Dune

2. Tenet

3. Wonder Woman 1984

4. No Time to Die

5. Black Widow

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

1. Mank

2. Tenet

3. Dune

4. The French Dispatch

5. Soul

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

1. No Time to Die

2. Soul

3. Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

4. Miss Americana

5. The Outpost

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

1. Crip Camp

2. Dick Johnson is Dead

3. Miss Americana

4. Rebuilding Paradise

5. Spaceship Earth

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

1. Ema

2. Young Ahmed

3. The Wild Goose Lake

4. Asia

5. Wake Up on Mars

Stay tuned for another update in a week or two!