Trailer Drops For Charlie Kaufman’s Trippy “I’m Thinking Of Ending Things”



Charlie Kaufman is back! For his lasted project, the singular filmmaker is adapting a novel and diving into genre elements with I’m Thinking of Ending Things, his first collaboration with Netflix. Yes, the streaming giant adds another Academy Award-winning auteur to their stable, but Kaufman also will undoubtedly see the biggest audience ever for one of his movies. So, it’s a win-win relationship we’re seeing begin here. Hitting the service on September 4th, a Trailer has dropped this morning, and it’s as unusual as you’d expect for something for this particular storyteller. You can see Trailer below, but first, a bit about the project.

The film is apparently a mix of drama, horror, and thriller. The official synopsis from Netflix is as follows: “Despite second thoughts about their relationship, a young woman (Jessie Buckley) takes a road trip with her new boyfriend (Jesse Plemons) to his family farm. Trapped at the farm during a snowstorm with Jake’s mother (Toni Collette) and father (David Thewlis), the young woman begins to question the nature of everything she knew or understood about her boyfriend, herself, and the world. An exploration of regret, longing and the fragility of the human spirit, I’M THINKING OF ENDING THINGS is directed and written by Academy Award® winner Charlie Kaufman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind). Inspired by Iain Reid’s bestselling namesake novel.” The IMDb description is similar: “Full of misgivings, a young woman travels with her new boyfriend to his parents’ secluded farm. Upon arriving, she comes to question everything she thought she knew about him, and herself. Based on Iain Reid’s acclaimed novel.” Kaufman writes and directs, with a score by Jay Wadley, as well as cinematography from Lukasz Zal. Buckley, Collette, Plemons, and Thewlis headline the cast of this intimate and sure to be unsettling work.

By the looks of this Trailer, Charlie Kaufman is in a creepy mood. The flick looks trippy as hell, though undeniably mysterious, with great parts for Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette, Jesse Plemons, and David Thewlis. Go figure, what could be Kaufman’s potentially most accessible work to date is also going to be a weird genre outing. Regardless, it’s coming to Netflix on September 4th and will cause a stir. Give it a look below and sit tight for more on this one soon…

Here now is the Trailer for I’m Thinking of Ending Things:

Stay tuned for more on I’m Thinking of Ending Things between now and September!

(Photos courtesy of Netflix)