Updated Academy Award Predictions For The Middle Of August!



Could the upcoming Oscar season be one that Netflix just out and out dominates? The possibility certainly exists, especially considering how they’re one of the only games in town, in terms of grabbing and scheduling “awards season” releases. I’m sure the streaming giant would love to win Best Picture this year, but they’d also probably love even more to win in a year where no one can put an asterisk next to their victory. That’s just something to ponder during this updated Academy Award prediction piece, which still has Netflix doing quite well. There’s some movement here and there throughout the lineup, though largely we’re in a holding pattern until next month. Still, we press on…

Here now are some new predictions to mull over:

BEST PICTURE

1. The Trial of the Chicago 7

2. Mank

3. News of the World

4. Da 5 Bloods

5. Nomadland

6. West Side Story

7. Ammonite

8. C’mon C’mon

9. Stillwater

10. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Next in Line: 11. Tenet 12. The French Dispatch 13. I’m Thinking of Ending Things 14. Hillbilly Elegy 15. Minari 16. Judas and the Black Messiah 17. The White Tiger 18. Promising Young Woman 19. Those Who Wish Me Dead 20. The Eyes of Tammy Faye 21. On the Rocks 22. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom 23. The Outpost 24. One Night in Miami 25. The Father 26. Respect 27. Happiest Season 28. Dune 29. First Cow 30. Soul

BEST DIRECTOR

1. David Fincher – Mank

2. Spike Lee – Da 5 Bloods

3. Chloe Zhao – Nomadland

4. Paul Greengrass – News of the World

5. Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Next in Line: 6. Christopher Nolan – Tenet 7. Steven Spielberg – West Side Story 8. Francis Lee – Ammonite 9. Mike Mills – C’mon C’mon 10. Tom McCarthy – Stillwater

BEST ACTOR

1. Anthony Hopkins – The Father

2. Matt Damon – Stillwater

3. Gary Oldman – Mank

4. Joaquin Phoenix – C’mon C’mon

5. Tom Hanks – News of the World

Next in Line: 6. Bill Murray – On the Rocks 7. Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah (Could Go Supporting) 8. Ben Affleck – The Way Back 9. Andrew Garfield – The Eyes of Tammy Faye 10. Michael Fassbender – Next Goal Wins

BEST ACTRESS

1. Kate Winslet – Ammonite

2. Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

3. Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

4. Frances McDormand – Nomadland

5. Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Next in Line: 6. Amy Adams – Hillbilly Elegy 7. Angelina Jolie – Those Who Wish Me Dead 8. Jennifer Hudson – Respect 9. Sidney Flanigan – Never Rarely Sometimes Always 10. Jessie Buckley – I’m Thinking of Ending Things

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

1. Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods (Could Go Lead)

2. Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (Could Go Lead)

3. Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Could Go Lead)

4. Tom Burke – Mank

5. David Strathairn – Nomadland

Next in Line: 6. Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods (or Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) 7. Eddie Redmayne – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Could Go Lead) 8. Caleb Landry Jones – The Outpost 9. Jesse Plemons – I’m Thinking of Ending Things 10. Jeremy Strong – The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

1. Saoirse Ronan – Ammonite

2. Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

3. Rashida Jones – On the Rocks

4. Abigail Breslin – Stillwater

5. Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Next in Line: 6. Gabby Hoffman – C’mon C’mon 7. Ariana DeBose – West Side Story 8. Lily Collins – Mank 9. Gabby Hoffman – C’mon C’mon 10. Talia Ryder – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

1. The Trial of the Chicago 7

2. Mank

3. Da 5 Bloods

4. Ammonite

5. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Next in Line: 6. C’mon C’mon 7. The King of Staten Island 8. The French Dispatch 9. On the Rocks 10. Judas and the Black Messiah

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

1. Nomadland

2. I’m Thinking of Ending Things

3. West Side Story

4. News of the World

5. Those Who Wish Me Dead

Next in Line: 6. Next Goal Wins 7. Hillbilly Elegy 8. First Cow 9. Dune 10. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

1. Soul

2. Onward

3. Trolls World Tour

4. The Willoughbys

5. The Croods 2

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

1. Mank

2. West Side Story

3. The French Dispatch

4. Dune

5. Tenet

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

1. Mank

2. Da 5 Bloods

3. Tenet

4. West Side Story

5. Dune

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

1. Mank

2. The French Dispatch

3. Ammonite

4. Emma.

5. The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST FILM EDITING

1. Mank

2. Tenet

3. The Trial of the Chicago 7

4. News of the World

5. Dune

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

1. The French Dispatch

2. Mank

3. Dune

4. No Time to Die

5. Mulan

BEST SOUND MIXING

1. Tenet

2. West Side Story

3. Soul

4. Dune

5. No Time to Die

BEST SOUND EDITING

1. Tenet

2. West Side Story

3. Soul

4. Dune

5. No Time to Die

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

1. Dune

2. Tenet

3. Wonder Woman 1984

4. No Time to Die

5. Black Widow

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

1. Mank

2. Tenet

3. Dune

4. The French Dispatch

5. Soul

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

1. No Time to Die

2. Soul

3. Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

4. Miss Americana

5. The Outpost

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

1. Crip Camp

2. Dick Johnson is Dead

3. Miss Americana

4. Pray Away

5. Rebuilding Paradise

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

1. Ema

2. Young Ahmed

3. The Wild Goose Lake

4. Asia

5. Wake Up on Mars

Stay tuned for another update later on this month!