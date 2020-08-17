Filmmaker Danny Wolf Discusses His Productive Year And The Documentary “Skin: A History Of Nudity In The Movies”



2020 has been a hell of a year for Danny Wolf. Not only did he have his three part documentary series on cult films (Time Warp: The Greatest Cult Films Of All Time) released, he’s now also about to release another in Skin: A History Of Nudity In The Movies. That’s the sort of productivity that you have to salute, especially here in 2020, regardless of when he actually filmed them. The movies are really all quite fun, both entertaining and informative, so when I was given the opportunity to talk with Wolf about his work, tied into the release of his latest doc (my review of which can be found here), it was a no-brainer. He didn’t disappoint, either, detailing the process in a way that makes his achievements even more worthy of commendation.

Below you’ll find my conversation with Wolf. We definitely focus on Skin: A History Of Nudity In The Movies, but there’s a bit about Time Warp: The Greatest Cult Films Of All Time, as well. He’s easygoing and very knowledgeable, with a number of fun stories. These are/were already must-see documentaries for any cinephile, but listening to him will make that an even more clear proposition. Give it a listen and make sure you check out his documentaries ASAP!

Here is my interview with Danny Wolf. Enjoy:

Be sure to check out Skin: A History Of Nudity In The Movies tomorrow!