Taylor Russell Talks “Words On Bathroom Walls” And Her Budding Directing Career



There’s no denying that Taylor Russell is a star in the making. It’s simply a fact of life, especially if you pay any attention to cinema. Just seeing her last year in Waves was proof enough of that. Her breakthrough turn there, as well as her lead role in Escape Room (which is now a franchise), is plenty of evidence that she’s got the goods. Now, with another plum gig in Words on Bathroom Walls, hitting screens this week, she’s got another showcase. Last month, Russell was kind enough to hop on the phone with me for a quick chat about her newest movie, as well as her budding directorial career.

My conversation with Russell can be found below. We talk about what drew her to this new film (my review of which from earlier today can be read right here), as well as her future behind the camera. Also, since I was conducting the interview during a pretty bad thunderstorm in New York City, there’s a bit about my neurotic dog, so make of that what you will. It’s a good discussion, especially if you’re a fan of Russell’s. Give it a listen and if you’ve somehow missed Waves until now, rectify that immediately. You’ll be glad that you did, trust me there…

Enjoy my interview with Taylor Russell:

Be sure to check out Words on Bathroom Walls this weekend!