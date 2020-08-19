        Taylor Russell Talks "Words On Bathroom Walls" And Her Budding Directing Career                Trailer Drops For Sofia Coppola's Potential Awards Player "On The Rocks"                58th New York Film Festival Revivals Lineup Announced                "Words On Bathroom Walls" Gives A Mature Sheen To The YA Genre                "Random Acts Of Violence" Is A Gnarly Passion Project From Jay Baruchel                "Stage Mother" Is A Dramedy That Doesn't Leave Enough Of A Lasting Impression                Filmmaker Danny Wolf Discusses His Productive Year And The Documentary "Skin: A History Of Nudity In The Movies"                "Pretending I'm a Superman: The Tony Hawk Video Game Story" Details How A Classic Bit Of Entertainment Came To Be                "Sputnik" Discovers A Fun Angle For A Creature Feature                "Skin: A History Of Nudity In The Movies" Manages To Be Very Entertaining Yet Never Exploitative                "Boys State" Provides An Equally Powerful And Upsetting Look At The Potential Future Of Political Division                Main Slate Announced For The 2020 New York Film Festival!                "Spree" Clumsily Seeks To Satirize The Influencer Lifestyle                Azazel Jacobs' “French Exit” Will Close The 2020 New York Film Festival                "Star Light" Offers Some B-Movie Fun        
Taylor Russell Talks “Words On Bathroom Walls” And Her Budding Directing Career

By: Joey Magidson


There’s no denying that Taylor Russell is a star in the making. It’s simply a fact of life, especially if you pay any attention to cinema. Just seeing her last year in Waves was proof enough of that. Her breakthrough turn there, as well as her lead role in Escape Room (which is now a franchise), is plenty of evidence that she’s got the goods. Now, with another plum gig in Words on Bathroom Walls, hitting screens this week, she’s got another showcase. Last month, Russell was kind enough to hop on the phone with me for a quick chat about her newest movie, as well as her budding directorial career.

My conversation with Russell can be found below. We talk about what drew her to this new film (my review of which from earlier today can be read right here), as well as her future behind the camera. Also, since I was conducting the interview during a pretty bad thunderstorm in New York City, there’s a bit about my neurotic dog, so make of that what you will. It’s a good discussion, especially if you’re a fan of Russell’s. Give it a listen and if you’ve somehow missed Waves until now, rectify that immediately. You’ll be glad that you did, trust me there…

Enjoy my interview with Taylor Russell:

Be sure to check out Words on Bathroom Walls this weekend!

