Trailer Drops For Sofia Coppola’s Potential Awards Player “On The Rocks”



Back in 2003, Sofia Coppola teamed up with Bill Murray for Lost in Translation, one of the best films of the past 25 years. Now, in 2020, they’re getting back together for a movie with a potentially similar vibe in On the Rocks. Today, a Trailer finally debuted for this partnership between independent cinema powerhouse A24 and upstart streaming service Apple TV+. Coming this fall, it’s a possible Oscar contender, as well as, perhaps inadvertently, a love letter to what New York City was like before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Give the Trailer a look below, but first, a bit on what exactly Coppola’s latest is about…

The flick is a dramedy focusing on an adventure between father and daughter. Here is the official description from A24: “A young New York mother faced with sudden doubts about her marriage teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father to tail her husband. What follows is a sparkling comic adventure across the city—drawing father and daughter closer together despite one detour after another. Acclaimed filmmaker Sofia Coppola brings a light touch to this blend of an exuberant love letter to New York, a generation-clash comedy about how we see relationships differently from our parents, and a funny celebration of the complications that bind modern families even as they tie us in crazy knots. Laura (Rashida Jones) thinks she’s happily hitched, but when her husband Dean (Marlon Wayans) starts logging late hours at the office with a new co-worker, Laura begins to fear the worst. She turns to the one man she suspects may have insight: her charming, impulsive father Felix (Bill Murray), who insists they investigate the situation. As the two begin prowling New York at night, careening from uptown parties to downtown hotspots, they discover at the heart of their journey lies their own relationship.” Coppola writes and directs, with music from Phoenix, as well as cinematography by Philippe Le Sourd. In addition to Jones, Murray, and Wayans, the cast also includes Jenny Slate, among others.

From the looks of the Trailer, this is a terrific vehicle for both Jones and Murray, as well as something of a cinematic cousin to Lost in Translation. Frankly, it’s beautiful to me, and not just because it also is an adventure in a pre-COVID New York City. Coppola always captures her locales wonderfully, so Manhattan will be no exception. Is there a chance that Bill Murray could get back in the Academy Award race for this one, too? That’s certainly a possibility, though all of that remains to be seen. Regardless, it appears classy, impeccably done, and equal parts fun as well as moving. Count me in. Currently scheduled for an October release in theaters and on Apple TV+, look for this to be one of A24’s players in some form or another. I know I can’t wait, and I suspect I’m not alone, either.

Take a look now at the Trailer for On the Rocks:

—



Stay tuned for more on On the Rocks between now and October!

(Photos courtesy of A24)