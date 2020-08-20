Jay Baruchel Chats About Horror And “Random Acts Of Violence”



Most of you know Jay Baruchel from his comedy work. Sure, he’s a very talented comedic actor, but his talents run far deeper than that. Behind the camera, he co-wrote the sports dramedy Goon, as well as co-writing and also directing its sequel Goon: Last of the Enforcers. Now, nearly a decade after he first set out to make it, his sophomore feature Random Acts of Violence is hitting screens. A gory and powerful horror movie (our review can be found right here), it’s a whole new side of Baruchel. Recently, I got on the phone with him to discuss not just directing, but also his pure love for the horror genre as well.

You’ll be able to hear my chat with Baruchel below, and it’s a very fun one, even given the heavy nature of his film. We laugh a lot and talk about why horror is something that people can be so passionate about. It’s impossible not to listen to Baruchel and not realize how thoroughly he’s prepared for this role. Plus, he’s just a ridiculously entertaining person, quick to laugh and generous with his time. As such, this is a enjoyable conversation, regardless of what you think of his potentially divisive film. I know I loved it, so I certainly recommend it. Either way, this is a back and forth that everyone can get something out of…

Here now is my interview with Jay Baruchel. Enjoy:

