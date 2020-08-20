        Jay Baruchel Chats About Horror And "Random Acts Of Violence"                "The One And Only Ivan" Is A Simple Yet Family Friendly Tale                Taylor Russell Talks "Words On Bathroom Walls" And Her Budding Directing Career                Trailer Drops For Sofia Coppola's Potential Awards Player "On The Rocks"                58th New York Film Festival Revivals Lineup Announced                "Words On Bathroom Walls" Gives A Mature Sheen To The YA Genre                "Random Acts Of Violence" Is A Gnarly Passion Project From Jay Baruchel                "Stage Mother" Is A Dramedy That Doesn't Leave Enough Of A Lasting Impression                Filmmaker Danny Wolf Discusses His Productive Year And The Documentary "Skin: A History Of Nudity In The Movies"                "Pretending I'm a Superman: The Tony Hawk Video Game Story" Details How A Classic Bit Of Entertainment Came To Be                "Sputnik" Discovers A Fun Angle For A Creature Feature                "Skin: A History Of Nudity In The Movies" Manages To Be Very Entertaining Yet Never Exploitative                "Boys State" Provides An Equally Powerful And Upsetting Look At The Potential Future Of Political Division                Main Slate Announced For The 2020 New York Film Festival!                "Spree" Clumsily Seeks To Satirize The Influencer Lifestyle        
Jay Baruchel Chats About Horror And “Random Acts Of Violence”

By: Joey Magidson


Most of you know Jay Baruchel from his comedy work. Sure, he’s a very talented comedic actor, but his talents run far deeper than that. Behind the camera, he co-wrote the sports dramedy Goon, as well as co-writing and also directing its sequel Goon: Last of the Enforcers. Now, nearly a decade after he first set out to make it, his sophomore feature Random Acts of Violence is hitting screens. A gory and powerful horror movie (our review can be found right here), it’s a whole new side of Baruchel. Recently, I got on the phone with him to discuss not just directing, but also his pure love for the horror genre as well.

You’ll be able to hear my chat with Baruchel below, and it’s a very fun one, even given the heavy nature of his film. We laugh a lot and talk about why horror is something that people can be so passionate about. It’s impossible not to listen to Baruchel and not realize how thoroughly he’s prepared for this role. Plus, he’s just a ridiculously entertaining person, quick to laugh and generous with his time. As such, this is a enjoyable conversation, regardless of what you think of his potentially divisive film. I know I loved it, so I certainly recommend it. Either way, this is a back and forth that everyone can get something out of…

Here now is my interview with Jay Baruchel. Enjoy:

Be sure to check out Random Acts of Violence, available to watch this weekend!

