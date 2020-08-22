        "Wonder Woman 1984" Launches A Thrilling New Trailer!                "Tesla" Sees Ethan Hawke Play The Groundbreaking Inventor                Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" Finally Reveals Itself With A First Wave Of Reviews!                "Ravage" Is An Unwaveringly Brutal Tale Of Survival (With A Bruce Dern Bonus)                Jay Baruchel Chats About Horror And "Random Acts Of Violence"                "The One And Only Ivan" Is A Simple Yet Family Friendly Tale                Taylor Russell Talks "Words On Bathroom Walls" And Her Budding Directing Career                Trailer Drops For Sofia Coppola's Potential Awards Player "On The Rocks"                58th New York Film Festival Revivals Lineup Announced                "Words On Bathroom Walls" Gives A Mature Sheen To The YA Genre                "Random Acts Of Violence" Is A Gnarly Passion Project From Jay Baruchel                "Stage Mother" Is A Dramedy That Doesn't Leave Enough Of A Lasting Impression                Filmmaker Danny Wolf Discusses His Productive Year And The Documentary "Skin: A History Of Nudity In The Movies"                "Pretending I'm a Superman: The Tony Hawk Video Game Story" Details How A Classic Bit Of Entertainment Came To Be                "Sputnik" Discovers A Fun Angle For A Creature Feature        
“Wonder Woman 1984” Launches A Thrilling New Trailer!

By: Joey Magidson


Going on right now is DC FanDome, a Comic-Con style event for the DC universe of films. Obviously, conventions in a traditional sense can’t happen right now, so this virtual idea may well flourish. To kick it off, Warner Bros has whet the appetite of blockbuster fans with a brand new Trailer for Wonder Woman 1984, the next adventure for WB’s massively successful comic book character. This is certainly a good way to get some attention for a new experiment, that’s for sure. You can see the Trailer at the bottom of this post (and it’s definitely a good one), but first, let’s talk about the sequel to Wonder Woman a little bit.

The movie is a sequel to Wonder Woman, of course. The official plot synopsis remains pretty simple, which reads just as: “Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.” It appears like Max Lord (Pedro Pascal) may even be the President here, with Barbara Minerva / Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) someone seduced by his power. Of course, it’ll be up to Diana Prince / Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) to stop them, again helped out by her love, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), despite his death at the end of the first one. Patty Jenkins returns to direct, also penning the screenplay with Dave Callaham and Geoff Johns. Matthew Jensen handles the cinematography, while the score is again by Hans Zimmer. The rest of the cast is a mix of newcomers and returning players, including Connie Nielsen and Robin Wright among the latter.

From the looks of this new Trailer, it could be Diana going up against the United States government, which certainly would be an interesting touch. Mostly, it seems like another mix of fun and potentially powerful adventure for Wonder Woman, and that’s what DC and Warner Bros. definitely could use. While I’m somewhat skeptical that it can gain the awards buzz and traction that the first one did, this next installment may indicate a really exciting path for the character to continue going down. Regardless, I’m in, in a really big way. We’ll supposedly see it on October 2nd in theaters, so sit tight until then…

Here now is the newest Trailer for Wonder Woman 1984:

Stay tuned for more on Wonder Woman 1984 as we have it!

A graduate of Stony Brook University (where he studied Cinema and Cultural Studies), resides in Brooklyn, New York. He contributes to several other film-related websites and is a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association.
