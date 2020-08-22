“Wonder Woman 1984” Launches A Thrilling New Trailer!



Going on right now is DC FanDome, a Comic-Con style event for the DC universe of films. Obviously, conventions in a traditional sense can’t happen right now, so this virtual idea may well flourish. To kick it off, Warner Bros has whet the appetite of blockbuster fans with a brand new Trailer for Wonder Woman 1984, the next adventure for WB’s massively successful comic book character. This is certainly a good way to get some attention for a new experiment, that’s for sure. You can see the Trailer at the bottom of this post (and it’s definitely a good one), but first, let’s talk about the sequel to Wonder Woman a little bit.

The movie is a sequel to Wonder Woman, of course. The official plot synopsis remains pretty simple, which reads just as: “Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.” It appears like Max Lord (Pedro Pascal) may even be the President here, with Barbara Minerva / Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) someone seduced by his power. Of course, it’ll be up to Diana Prince / Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) to stop them, again helped out by her love, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), despite his death at the end of the first one. Patty Jenkins returns to direct, also penning the screenplay with Dave Callaham and Geoff Johns. Matthew Jensen handles the cinematography, while the score is again by Hans Zimmer. The rest of the cast is a mix of newcomers and returning players, including Connie Nielsen and Robin Wright among the latter.

From the looks of this new Trailer, it could be Diana going up against the United States government, which certainly would be an interesting touch. Mostly, it seems like another mix of fun and potentially powerful adventure for Wonder Woman, and that’s what DC and Warner Bros. definitely could use. While I’m somewhat skeptical that it can gain the awards buzz and traction that the first one did, this next installment may indicate a really exciting path for the character to continue going down. Regardless, I’m in, in a really big way. We’ll supposedly see it on October 2nd in theaters, so sit tight until then…

Here now is the newest Trailer for Wonder Woman 1984:

Stay tuned for more on Wonder Woman 1984 as we have it!