Scott Turner Schofield Talks About “Becoming A Man In 127 EASY Steps”



Transferring the energy of a one man show to the multimedia format is very hard to pull off. It’s incredibly easy to lose an audience, for any number of reasons. However, when you do it right, it can be powerful stuff, especially when something essential like the trans experience is being depicted. Scott Turner Schofield, a trans man, has achieved that with his acclaimed and long running show, which now is getting a festival run in its cinematic/multimedia form. Becoming a Man in 127 EASY Steps will be playing at Outfest in a few days (though it will only be available for 72 hours), so he hopped on the phone with me this weekend to make the case for his art. Let me tell you, kit was a compelling case, too.

Below you can find my conversation with Schofield. He’s an engaging person to talk to, one who can compellingly sell you on his high concept project. Listen to the discussion to hear exactly why this is so important, but there’s an almost Choose Your Own Adventure style to consuming it, which is an exciting way to generate some extra interest to it. Check out details for the production here, but take it from me…this is well worth your time. It’s important, but also entertaining, just like all the best depictions of life are. Give it a look and enjoy our chat.

Here now is my interview with Scott Turner Schofield. Enjoy:

Be sure to check out Becoming a Man in 127 EASY Steps at Outfest on August 25th!