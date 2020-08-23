        Scott Turner Schofield Talks About "Becoming A Man In 127 EASY Steps"                "Wonder Woman 1984" Launches A Thrilling New Trailer!                "Tesla" Sees Ethan Hawke Play The Groundbreaking Inventor                Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" Finally Reveals Itself With A First Wave Of Reviews!                "Ravage" Is An Unwaveringly Brutal Tale Of Survival (With A Bruce Dern Bonus)                Jay Baruchel Chats About Horror And "Random Acts Of Violence"                "The One And Only Ivan" Is A Simple Yet Family Friendly Tale                Taylor Russell Talks "Words On Bathroom Walls" And Her Budding Directing Career                Trailer Drops For Sofia Coppola's Potential Awards Player "On The Rocks"                58th New York Film Festival Revivals Lineup Announced                "Words On Bathroom Walls" Gives A Mature Sheen To The YA Genre                "Random Acts Of Violence" Is A Gnarly Passion Project From Jay Baruchel                "Stage Mother" Is A Dramedy That Doesn't Leave Enough Of A Lasting Impression                Filmmaker Danny Wolf Discusses His Productive Year And The Documentary "Skin: A History Of Nudity In The Movies"                "Pretending I'm a Superman: The Tony Hawk Video Game Story" Details How A Classic Bit Of Entertainment Came To Be        
HollywoodNews.com > *NEWS > Scott Turner Schofield Talks About “Becoming A Man In 127 EASY Steps”
Sun, Aug 23 2020 | Published in *NEWS, AWARDS, CELEBS, HEADLINES, Interviews, Interviews, MOVIES, MUSIC, PODCAST, TV

Scott Turner Schofield Talks About “Becoming A Man In 127 EASY Steps”

By: Joey Magidson


Transferring the energy of a one man show to the multimedia format is very hard to pull off. It’s incredibly easy to lose an audience, for any number of reasons. However, when you do it right, it can be powerful stuff, especially when something essential like the trans experience is being depicted. Scott Turner Schofield, a trans man, has achieved that with his acclaimed and long running show, which now is getting a festival run in its cinematic/multimedia form. Becoming a Man in 127 EASY Steps will be playing at Outfest in a few days (though it will only be available for 72 hours), so he hopped on the phone with me this weekend to make the case for his art. Let me tell you, kit was a compelling case, too.

Below you can find my conversation with Schofield. He’s an engaging person to talk to, one who can compellingly sell you on his high concept project. Listen to the discussion to hear exactly why this is so important, but there’s an almost Choose Your Own Adventure style to consuming it, which is an exciting way to generate some extra interest to it. Check out details for the production here, but take it from me…this is well worth your time. It’s important, but also entertaining, just like all the best depictions of life are. Give it a look and enjoy our chat.

Here now is my interview with Scott Turner Schofield. Enjoy:

Be sure to check out Becoming a Man in 127 EASY Steps at Outfest on August 25th!

