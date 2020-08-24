Eddie Pence Returns To Talk About His (Un)Special Comedy Special!



One of our most popular guests is back for more! Yes, comedian and podcaster Eddie Pence has returned as a guest on the Hollywood News Podcast, this time to more solely talk about the world of stand-up comedy, as well as promote his upcoming special. Like I mentioned last time, If you’re a connoisseur of podcasts, you probably know his name. If so, you know just how hilarious he is. If not, you’re missing out on the work of a truly talented comedian. Whether it’s as the Vice-Host to Ralph Garman on The Ralph Report (heard here on Patreon, with an official website here), on The Ramble with Jerry Rocha (heard here on Apple Podcasts), or on Swings & Mrs. with Jennifer and Cody Decker (heard here on Radio.com), Pence among the most consistently funny people on the air. Now, with his stand-up special, The (Un)Special Comedy Special, available for preorder (here on his official website and wherever you get your comedy), he was kind enough to chat once again.

Below you’ll find my newest conversation with Pence. Like last time, it’s pretty freewheeling and unstructured, though I tried to keep the focus on comedy, after bemoaning our sports teams and that lot in life. As always, he’s a great guy to discuss anything with, having years in the business and having seen almost everything, but retaining his everyman quality that makes him so likable. Simply put, to talk to Eddie, and to listen to Eddie’s view of the world, is to like him. That’s been the case on podcasts for years, it’s what has made his comedy career work, and it’s what makes him a rare breed in the industry. Spend another (nearly) hour listening to us chat about the road towards getting the (Un)Special Comedy Special made, as well as what might be next for him…

Here’s my new interview with Eddie Pence. Enjoy:

Be sure to peorder and check out the Eddie Pence (Un)Special Comedy Special on September 1st!