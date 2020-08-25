Intense Trailer Drops For Oscar Contender “Ammonite”



One of the more highly anticipated titles of the 2020 awards season is undoubtedly Francis Lee’s Ammonite, a romantic drama starring Saoirse Ronan and Kate Winslet. All of those ingredients clearly spells out Oscar player (seriously, especially with the cast, it screams prestige). However, we’d been speculating about its Academy Award prospects based on just reputation alone. Now, a Trailer has debuted for the movie, and guess what? It’s still clearly a contender for all of the major awards. You can see the Trailer at the end of this post, but first…a little bit about the flick, as per the usual for us.

The film is a romantic drama and a period piece. This is the long form synopsis from IMDb: “In 1840s England, acclaimed but overlooked fossil hunter Mary Anning (Kate Winslet) works alone on the rugged Southern coastline. With the days of her famed discoveries behind her, she now searches for common fossils to sell to tourists to support herself and her ailing mother. When a wealthy visitor entrusts Mary with the care of his wife Charlotte Murchison (Saoirse Ronan), she cannot afford to turn his offer down. Proud and relentlessly passionate about her work, Mary initially clashes with her unwelcome guest, but despite the distance between their social class and personalities, an intense bond begins to develop, compelling the two women to determine the true nature of their relationship.” The aforementioned Lee writes and directs, with the cast including, besides Ronan and Winslet, Gemma Jones, James McArdle, Fiona Shaw, and more. Stéphane Fontaine contributes the cinematography, while the score is by Volker Bertelmann and Dustin O’Halloran.

Going by this Trailer, we’re going to have a romantic period piece on our hands that’s impeccably acted. Filmmaker Francis Lee has cast this one amazingly, so it makes all the sense in the world that Winslet is an early favorite in Best Actress and Ronan is sure to be a threat in Best Supporting Actress. Obviously, Best Picture and Best Director (for Lee), as well as Best Original Screenplay (for Lee as well), are in play, too. This is also one of the few high profile titles to be making the rounds during the upcoming film festival season. It doesn’t come out until November 13th, but it’s already one not to miss. For now, give a look to the Trailer, and sit tight for more soon…

Here now is the Trailer for Ammonite:



Stay tuned for much more on Ammonite!