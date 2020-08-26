        David Arquette Discusses Being Filmed For A Documentary And Re-Entering The Wrestling World                Intense Trailer Drops For Oscar Contender "Ammonite"                "You Cannot Kill David Arquette" Is A Fascinating Documentary About The Actor Tackling Wrestling Once Again                Eddie Pence Returns To Talk About His (Un)Special Comedy Special!                "The Batman" Swoops In With A First Trailer And First Good Look At Robert Pattinson As The Caped Crusader                Scott Turner Schofield Talks About "Becoming A Man In 127 EASY Steps"                "Wonder Woman 1984" Launches A Thrilling New Trailer!                "Tesla" Sees Ethan Hawke Play The Groundbreaking Inventor                Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" Finally Reveals Itself With A First Wave Of Reviews!                "Ravage" Is An Unwaveringly Brutal Tale Of Survival (With A Bruce Dern Bonus)                Jay Baruchel Chats About Horror And "Random Acts Of Violence"                "The One And Only Ivan" Is A Simple Yet Family Friendly Tale                Taylor Russell Talks "Words On Bathroom Walls" And Her Budding Directing Career                Trailer Drops For Sofia Coppola's Potential Awards Player "On The Rocks"                58th New York Film Festival Revivals Lineup Announced        
HollywoodNews.com > *NEWS > David Arquette Discusses Being Filmed For A Documentary And Re-Entering The Wrestling World
Wed, Aug 26 2020 | Published in *NEWS, AWARDS, CELEBS, HEADLINES, Interviews, Interviews, MOVIES, MUSIC, PODCAST, TV

David Arquette Discusses Being Filmed For A Documentary And Re-Entering The Wrestling World

By: Joey Magidson


Up until now, a conversation about wrestling with David Arquette likely would have been an awkward one to have. After all, the actor and wrestling fan has long been considered to have participated in one of the sport’s worst moments, winning the WCW World Heavyweight Championship in 2000. However, now with the documentary You Cannot Kill David Arquette (my review can be found here) out in drive-ins and hitting VOD on Friday, he’s been open about the experience, including having a short Zoom conversation with me about the experience. Frankly, it was something I never thought would happen, so kudos to Arquette for being willing to discuss things so candidly.

Below you’ll be able to hear my discussion with Arquette. For a documentary with some very heavy moments, it’s also one that’s deeply hopeful, too, and that’s something I believe was reflected in our conversation. We also got to laugh, which is important, especially when talking about things that can potentially get uncomfortable. Whether you’re a wrestling fan, a fan of Arquette as an actor, or just curious about this wild story, both the doc, as well as this chat, are worth checking out. The film itself, as you saw in my review, is a winner in and of itself. Fair warning here, Zoom was not 100% cooperative this time around, so a bit of the dialogue may be jumbled. Apologies there, but it’s largely all good. Anyway, listen to the conversation and give the movie a shot…

Here now is my interview with David Arquette. Enjoy:


Be sure to check out You Cannot Kill David Arquette this weekend!

About Joey Magidson

A graduate of Stony Brook University (where he studied Cinema and Cultural Studies), resides in Brooklyn, New York. He contributes to several other film-related websites and is a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association.
View all articles by Joey Magidson
Send Email |Website

Follow us

Breaking Hollywood News   


UPDATES BY EMAIL

Comments are closed.