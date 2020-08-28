Brett Haley Chats About His Wide-Ranging Filmmaking Interests And His New Movie “All Together Now”



Brett Haley wants to make a ton of different kinds of films. That much is clear just looking at the movies he’s made over his short yet productive career. Efforts like I’ll See You in My Dreams, The Hero, Hearts Beat Loud, All the Bright Places, and All Together Now showcase a diverse interest that supersedes any one style in particular. Haley has said as much, including to me last week when we shared a Zoom call to discuss All Together Now. Having moderated a weekend of Q&A events three years ago with him, Sam Elliott, and Laura Prepon, for the opening of The Hero (remember when you could be in the same room with people), we know each other a bit, which hopefully makes the following conversation an easy listen.

Below you can find my chat with Haley. We touch on All Together Now (my rave review of which can be found right here) as well as the various interests and subjects he wants to tackle as a filmmaker. It’s a really interesting discussion, and I can vouch for him being a really good guy, in addition to a hell of a director, so I hope that comes across in the interview. Fair warning, Zoom is still a little wonky for me, so there’s a bit of distortion here and there, but the tech folks at Netflix did their best to guide me through it. I left some of that in there so you can hear the process, warts and all, but the meat of it all, Haley’s answers, are there for you to dig into.

Here now is my interview with Brett Haley. Enjoy:

Be sure to check out All Together Now, available today on Netflix!