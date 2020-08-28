        Brett Haley Chats About His Wide-Ranging Filmmaking Interests And His New Movie "All Together Now"                "Bill & Ted Face The Music" In This Long-Gestating Sequel                Pedro Almodovar's "The Human Voice," Sofia Coppola's "On The Rocks," And More Added To The New York Film Festival Lineup!                "The Personal History Of David Copperfield" Is A Different Take On The Classic                "The Binge" Has Funny Moments But Doesn't Approach Its Satirical Potential                "All Together Now" Is Another Humanistic Winner From Brett Haley                David Arquette Discusses Being Filmed For A Documentary And Re-Entering The Wrestling World                Intense Trailer Drops For Oscar Contender "Ammonite"                "You Cannot Kill David Arquette" Is A Fascinating Documentary About The Actor Tackling Wrestling Once Again                Eddie Pence Returns To Talk About His (Un)Special Comedy Special!                "The Batman" Swoops In With A First Trailer And First Good Look At Robert Pattinson As The Caped Crusader                Scott Turner Schofield Talks About "Becoming A Man In 127 EASY Steps"                "Wonder Woman 1984" Launches A Thrilling New Trailer!                "Tesla" Sees Ethan Hawke Play The Groundbreaking Inventor                Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" Finally Reveals Itself With A First Wave Of Reviews!        
Brett Haley Chats About His Wide-Ranging Filmmaking Interests And His New Movie “All Together Now”

By: Joey Magidson


Brett Haley wants to make a ton of different kinds of films. That much is clear just looking at the movies he’s made over his short yet productive career. Efforts like I’ll See You in My Dreams, The Hero, Hearts Beat Loud, All the Bright Places, and All Together Now showcase a diverse interest that supersedes any one style in particular. Haley has said as much, including to me last week when we shared a Zoom call to discuss All Together Now. Having moderated a weekend of Q&A events three years ago with him, Sam Elliott, and Laura Prepon, for the opening of The Hero (remember when you could be in the same room with people), we know each other a bit, which hopefully makes the following conversation an easy listen.

Below you can find my chat with Haley. We touch on All Together Now (my rave review of which can be found right here) as well as the various interests and subjects he wants to tackle as a filmmaker. It’s a really interesting discussion, and I can vouch for him being a really good guy, in addition to a hell of a director, so I hope that comes across in the interview. Fair warning, Zoom is still a little wonky for me, so there’s a bit of distortion here and there, but the tech folks at Netflix did their best to guide me through it. I left some of that in there so you can hear the process, warts and all, but the meat of it all, Haley’s answers, are there for you to dig into.

Here now is my interview with Brett Haley. Enjoy:

Be sure to check out All Together Now, available today on Netflix!

