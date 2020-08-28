        R.I.P. Chadwick Boseman                Brett Haley Chats About His Wide-Ranging Filmmaking Interests And His New Movie "All Together Now"                "Bill & Ted Face The Music" In This Long-Gestating Sequel                Pedro Almodovar's "The Human Voice," Sofia Coppola's "On The Rocks," And More Added To The New York Film Festival Lineup!                "The Personal History Of David Copperfield" Is A Different Take On The Classic                "The Binge" Has Funny Moments But Doesn't Approach Its Satirical Potential                "All Together Now" Is Another Humanistic Winner From Brett Haley                David Arquette Discusses Being Filmed For A Documentary And Re-Entering The Wrestling World                Intense Trailer Drops For Oscar Contender "Ammonite"                "You Cannot Kill David Arquette" Is A Fascinating Documentary About The Actor Tackling Wrestling Once Again                Eddie Pence Returns To Talk About His (Un)Special Comedy Special!                "The Batman" Swoops In With A First Trailer And First Good Look At Robert Pattinson As The Caped Crusader                Scott Turner Schofield Talks About "Becoming A Man In 127 EASY Steps"                "Wonder Woman 1984" Launches A Thrilling New Trailer!                "Tesla" Sees Ethan Hawke Play The Groundbreaking Inventor        
HollywoodNews.com > *NEWS > R.I.P. Chadwick Boseman
Fri, Aug 28 2020 | Published in *NEWS, AWARDS, CELEBS, HEADLINES, MOVIES, MUSIC, TV

R.I.P. Chadwick Boseman

By: Joey Magidson


Absolutely awful and tragic news to report tonight. Actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for playing T’Challa / Black Panther in the hit Marvel film, as well as Jackie Robinson in the movie 42, not to mention a key supporting turn in Spike Lee’s recent joint Da 5 Bloods, has passed away. He was just 43 years old. In a tweet from his official account, his death was confirmed, as well as revealing that Boseman had been battling colon cancer. Diagnosed four years ago with stage three of the disease, he quietly fought the illness as it progressed towards stage four, before ultimately succumbing to it today. This is a horrible loss, not just for fans of his Marvel franchise, but fans of quality actors and good human beings in general.

Boseman was just getting started in Hollywood, too. That he’s passed on Jackie Robinson Day in Major League Baseball after having played him in the recent biopic is a sad bit of irony. There isn’t really much to say right now, since it’s such a shock, but he will be so very missed in the industry. Don’t worry about the MCU or anything like that, as far more important is that a young life has been snuffed out. It’s another tragedy in 2020, when the bad news just keeps piling up.

This is the tweet from his account, confirming his passing:

Rest in Peace.

About Joey Magidson

A graduate of Stony Brook University (where he studied Cinema and Cultural Studies), resides in Brooklyn, New York. He contributes to several other film-related websites and is a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association.
View all articles by Joey Magidson
Send Email |Website

Follow us

Breaking Hollywood News   


UPDATES BY EMAIL

Comments are closed.