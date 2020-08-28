R.I.P. Chadwick Boseman



Absolutely awful and tragic news to report tonight. Actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for playing T’Challa / Black Panther in the hit Marvel film, as well as Jackie Robinson in the movie 42, not to mention a key supporting turn in Spike Lee’s recent joint Da 5 Bloods, has passed away. He was just 43 years old. In a tweet from his official account, his death was confirmed, as well as revealing that Boseman had been battling colon cancer. Diagnosed four years ago with stage three of the disease, he quietly fought the illness as it progressed towards stage four, before ultimately succumbing to it today. This is a horrible loss, not just for fans of his Marvel franchise, but fans of quality actors and good human beings in general.

Boseman was just getting started in Hollywood, too. That he’s passed on Jackie Robinson Day in Major League Baseball after having played him in the recent biopic is a sad bit of irony. There isn’t really much to say right now, since it’s such a shock, but he will be so very missed in the industry. Don’t worry about the MCU or anything like that, as far more important is that a young life has been snuffed out. It’s another tragedy in 2020, when the bad news just keeps piling up.

This is the tweet from his account, confirming his passing:

Rest in Peace.