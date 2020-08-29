Updated Academy Award Predictions For Late August!



As August comes to a close, the state of the Oscar race remains very much in flux. The awards season itself is still to be determined, given the COVID-19 pandemic that’s still causing havoc in the United States, so what becomes of the Academy Awards is very much a question mark. However, there almost certainly will be a ceremony, so there will be nominees and winners, coronavirus be damned. So, we press on with predictions. However, given how light the fall film festival season is looking to be, it’s going to be harder to determine with movies and performances are true players. The precursors will have to do that for us. As such, the films and individuals listed below haven’t changed much, at least this time around. However, the potential for a lot of change is definitely there, so keep that in mind.

Here are some new predictions to pour over:

BEST PICTURE

1. The Trial of the Chicago 7

2. Mank

3. News of the World

4. Nomadland

5. Da 5 Bloods

6. Ammonite

7. West Side Story

8. C’mon C’mon

9. Stillwater

10. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Next in Line: 11. Judas and the Black Messiah 12. Hillbilly Elegy 14. On the Rocks 15. Those Who Wish Me Dead 15. Minari 16. The White Tiger 17. The Eyes of Tammy Faye 18. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom 19. Tenet 20. i’m thinking of ending things 21. Promising Young Woman 22. The Outpost 23. One Night in Miami 24. The Father 25. Respect 26. Happiest Season 27. Dune 28. First Cow 29. Mulan 30. Soul

BEST DIRECTOR

1. David Fincher – Mank

2. Spike Lee – Da 5 Bloods

3. Chloe Zhao – Nomadland

4. Paul Greengrass – News of the World

5. Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Next in Line: 6. Francis Lee – Ammonite 7. Steven Spielberg – West Side Story 8. Christopher Nolan – Tenet 9. Mike Mills – C’mon C’mon 10. Tom McCarthy – Stillwater

BEST ACTOR

1. Anthony Hopkins – The Father

2. Matt Damon – Stillwater

3. Gary Oldman – Mank

4. Joaquin Phoenix – C’mon C’mon

5. Tom Hanks – News of the World

Next in Line: 6. Bill Murray – On the Rocks 7. Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah (Could Go Supporting) 8. Ben Affleck – The Way Back 9. Andrew Garfield – The Eyes of Tammy Faye 10. Michael Fassbender – Next Goal Wins

BEST ACTRESS

1. Kate Winslet – Ammonite

2. Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

3. Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

4. Frances McDormand – Nomadland

5. Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Next in Line: 6. Amy Adams – Hillbilly Elegy 7. Angelina Jolie – Those Who Wish Me Dead 8. Jennifer Hudson – Respect 9. Sidney Flanigan – Never Rarely Sometimes Always 10. Jessie Buckley – i’m thinking of ending things

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

1. Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods (Could Go Lead)

2. Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (Could Go Lead)

3. Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Could Go Lead)

4. Tom Burke – Mank

5. Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods (or Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Next in Line: 6. David Strathairn – Nomadland 7. Eddie Redmayne – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Could Go Lead) 8. Caleb Landry Jones – The Outpost 9. Jesse Plemons – i’m thinking of ending things (Could Go Lead) 10. Jeremy Strong – The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

1. Saoirse Ronan – Ammonite

2. Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

3. Rashida Jones – On the Rocks (Could Go Lead)

4. Abigail Breslin – Stillwater

5. Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Next in Line: 6. Gabby Hoffman – C’mon C’mon 7. Ariana DeBose – West Side Story 8. Lily Collins – Mank 9. Olivia Colman – The Father 10. Talia Ryder – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

1. The Trial of the Chicago 7

2. Mank

3. Da 5 Bloods

4. Ammonite

5. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Next in Line: 6. C’mon C’mon 7. On the Rocks 8. Soul 9. Judas and the Black Messiah 10. The King of Staten Island

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

1. Nomadland

2. i’m thinking of ending things

3. West Side Story

4. News of the World

5. Those Who Wish Me Dead

Next in Line: 6. Next Goal Wins 7. Hillbilly Elegy 8. One Night in Miami 9. First Cow 10. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

1. Soul

2. Onward

3. Trolls World Tour

4. The Willoughbys

5. The Croods 2

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

1. Mank

2. West Side Story

3. Dune

4. Tenet

5. Mulan

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

1. Mank

2. Da 5 Bloods

3. Tenet

4. West Side Story

5. Dune

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

1. Mank

2. Ammonite

3. The Trial of the Chicago 7

4. Emma.

5. West Side Story

BEST FILM EDITING

1. Mank

2. Tenet

3. The Trial of the Chicago 7

4. News of the World

5. Dune

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

1. Dune

2. Mank

3. Wonder Woman 1984

4. No Time to Die

5. Mulan

BEST SOUND MIXING

1. Tenet

2. West Side Story

3. Soul

4. Dune

5. No Time to Die

BEST SOUND EDITING

1. Tenet

2. West Side Story

3. Soul

4. Dune

5. No Time to Die

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

1. Dune

2. Tenet

3. Wonder Woman 1984

4. No Time to Die

5. Black Widow

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

1. Mank

2. Tenet

3. Dune

4. Soul

5. Onward

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

1. No Time to Die

2. The One and Only Ivan

3. Miss Americana

4. The Outpost

5. All Together Now

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

1. Crip Camp

2. Dick Johnson is Dead

3. Miss Americana

4. Pray Away

5. Rebuilding Paradise

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

1. Ema

2. Young Ahmed

3. The Wild Goose Lake

4. Asia

5. Wake Up on Mars

Stay tuned for another update next month!