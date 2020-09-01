The Best Films And Performances Of The First Two Thirds Of 2020



Welcome to September, ladies and gentlemen. With the summer coming to and end, the fall almost upon us, and the COVID-19 pandemic still very much impacting the industry, much is still up in the air. Such is life with the coronavirus holding up much of the film industry. As fitting this weird year, not much has changed since July when I looked at the best of the first half of the year. Mostly, this just means the best is (hopefully) still to come here. We shall see, but just keep in mind that the midpoint of 2020 has been somewhat of a holding pattern, for obvious reasons.

Let’s get right down to it. Below you’ll find my top ten of the year so far, along with my awards for the first two thirds of 2020. Here you go folks, and enjoy:

10. Crshd

9. The Outpost

8. Buffaloed

7. Da 5 Bloods

6. The Invisible Man

5. Banana Split

4. Palm Springs

3. The King of Staten Island

2. The Way Back

1. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Honorable Mentions: All Together Now, Asia, Boys State, Come as You Are, Endings, Beginnings, Hooking Up, i’m thinking of ending things, Impractical Jokers: The Movie, Irresistible, and Onward

Special Citations: Bad Education (Technically a TV Movie since HBO picked up and released it on the small screen, but would have made my top ten, otherwise) and Hamilton (not quite sure how to qualify this one, so it goes here)

Here also are my top ten performances of the year so far:

10. Cristin Milioti in Palm Springs

9. Hannah Marks in Banana Split

8. Andy Samberg in Palm Springs

7. Zoey Deutch in Buffaloed

6. Pete Davidson in The King of Staten Island

5. Shailene Woodley in Endings, Beginnings

4. Elisabeth Moss in The Invisible Man

3. Delroy Lindo in Da 5 Bloods

2. Sidney Flanigan in Never Rarely Sometimes Always

1. Ben Affleck in The Way Back

Honorable Mention: Chadwick Boseman (Da 5 Bloods), Jessie Buckley (i’m thinking of ending things), Bill Burr (The King of Staten Island), Rose Byrne (Irresistible), Sabrina Carpenter (The Short History of the Long Road), Billy Crystal (Standing Up, Falling Down), Jesse Eisenberg (Resistance), Elle Fanning (All The Bright Places), Julia Garner (The Assistant), Judy Greer (Buffaloed), Aldis Hodge (The Invisible Man), Zora Howard (Premature), Caleb Landry Jones (The Outpost), Zoe Kazan (The Kindness of Strangers), Liana Liberato (Banana Split), Anthony Mackie (The Banker), Jesse Plemons (i’m thinking of ending things), Clarke Peters (Da 5 Bloods), Imogen Poots (Vivarium), Sam Richardson (Hooking Up), Talia Ryder (Never Rarely Sometimes Always), Sadie Scott (Crshd), J.K. Simmons (Palm Springs), Brittany Snow (Hooking Up), and Marisa Tomei (The King of Staten Island)

Most Underrated: Banana Split, Buffaloed, Endings, Beginnings, and Hooking Up

Most Overrated: Sorry We Missed You and Swallow

(Special Citation again to Bad Education, and specially Hugh Jackman)

As you might have guessed, my number one pick above would be my choice for Best Picture so far (with number two the runner up, and so on, but here are the other awards I would give out…

Best Director: Eliza Hittman for Never Rarely Sometimes Always (runner up: Judd Apatow for The King of Staten Island and Gavin O’Connor for The Way Back)

Best Actor: Ben Affleck for The Way Back (runner up: Pete Davidson for The King of Staten Island and Andy Samberg for Palm Springs)

Best Actress: Sidney Flanigan for Never Rarely Sometimes Always (runner up: Elisabeth Moss for The Invisible Man and Shailene Woodley for Endings, Beginnings)

Best Supporting Actor: Delroy Lindo for Da 5 Bloods (runner up: Aldis Hodge for The Invisible Man and Samuel L. Jackson for The Banker)

Best Supporting Actress: Liana Liberato for Banana Split (runner up: Talia Ryder for Never Rarely Sometimes Always and Sadie Scott for Crshd)

Best Adapted Screenplay: i’m thinking of ending things (runner up: All the Bright Places and All Together Now)

Best Original Screenplay: The King of Staten Island (runner up: Never Rarely Sometimes Always and Palm Springs)

Best Ensemble: Da 5 Bloods (runner up: Banana Split and The King of Staten Island)

Best Animated Feature: Onward (runner up: The Willoughbys)

Best Documentary Feature: Boys State (runner up: Crip Camp and Miss Americana)

Best Foreign Language Feature: Asia (runner up: Bacurau and The Whistlers)

Best Production Design: i’m thinking of ending things (runner up: Birds of Prey and The Outpost)

Best Cinematography: Da 5 Bloods (runner up: i’m thinking of ending things and Never Rarely Sometimes Always)

Best Costume Design: Birds of Prey (runner up: Emma. and Mulan)

Best Film Editing: Never Rarely Sometimes Always (runner up: Da 5 Bloods and The Way Back)

Best Makeup: Da 5 Bloods (runner up: Birds of Prey and The Outpost)

Best Sound: The Invisible Man (runner up: Da 5 Bloods and The Outpost)

Best Original Score: Onward (runner up: Da 5 Bloods and The Invisible Man)

Best Original Song: Only the Young from Miss Americana (runner up: Feels Like Home from All Together Now and Everybody Cries from The Outpost)

Best Visual Effects: The Invisible Man (runner up: Birds of Prey and Mulan)

*We’re forgoing any extra Worst of the Year content once again. Positive vibes, instead)*

There you go ladies and gentlemen…now to eagerly await the final third portion of cinematic releases!