Thu, Sep 3 2020

“No Time To Die” Gets A Thrilling New Trailer!

By: Joey Magidson


Earlier this morning, a new Trailer dropped for No Time to Die, the latest in the James Bond franchise. Delayed from its initial Spring release, this one now hits theaters in November, deep into the fall/early on in the Winter. Representing the swan song for Daniel Craig in the role, this has been a troubled production, which isn’t anything too new for Bond flicks, but this one has been especially troublesome. That being said, this Trailer looks incredibly promising, so perhaps it was all worth it in the end? You can see it at the end of this post, with a bit of discussion to come first. Read on for more…

For those who don’t remember, the film is not just the 25th James Bond outing, but star Daniel Craig’s final appearance as 007. The plot, as per IMDb, is as follows: “Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.” Craig obviously returns as the super spy, with other returning players including Ralph Fiennes, Naomi Harris, Rory Kinnear, Léa Seydoux, Christoph Waltz, and Geoffrey Wright. Newcomers consist of Rami Malek as the big villain, as well as Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, and many more. Cary Joji Fukunaga is in the director’s chair, and the screenplay, which Fukunaga also has a hand in, is credited to franchise mainstays Neil Purvis and Robert Wade, plus newcomer Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Scott Z. Burns’ draft apparently isn’t being used enough to give him a credit). Linus Sandgren handles the cinematography, while the score is by Hans Zimmer.

This looks like one of the most exciting Bond movies yet. If Cary Joji Fukunaga, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and company truly brought something new to the 007 franchise, perhaps it can even be an Oscar player? Skyfall did well below the line and wasn’t incredibly far from a Best Picture nomination, so the potential is there, Academy Award-wise. Right now, it just looks like the sort of blockbuster we didn’t get this Summer, so November can’t come soon enough…

Here now is the new Trailer for No Time to Die. Enjoy:

Stay tuned fore more on No Time to Die between now and November!

